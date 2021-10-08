Oh Annie Oh Tackles Representation, Allyship and the Music Industry In New Podcast

If you're searching for candid, no-holds-barred conversations about race in the music industry, look no further than new weekly podcast Don't Call Me "Exotic."

The project was created and is hosted by South Korean DJ and promoter Oh Annie Oh, who lives in London. According to a press release, it is meant to spark discourse between creatives of color about "what it is like to work as a creative, whilst also living within societal systemic racism," according to Oh Annie Oh.

"(It's) a dialogue that I wish I had access to during the rise in anti-Asian hate, but that didn't exist. So I decided to start it," she added.

Joining Oh Annie Oh for the podcast's most recent episode was Jordss, a British Jamaican DJ who runs the Black Joy Archives radio show. Together, they pull no punches, chatting directly about their experiences, frustrations and feelings.

At one point, Jordss and Oh Annie Oh discuss how people make assumptions about their music based on how they look. To combat these stereotypes, both artists make a point to integrate "surprising" sounds like drill and grime into live sets. "Sometimes you do want to turn that on the head and be like, 'What are you going to do about it?" Oh Annie Oh said.

You can stream the four released episodes of Don't Call Me "Exotic" on Apple, Spotify and Acast. Follow the podcast on Instagram here.

