Output Celebrates $45 Million Series A Funding

The music software company Output is celebrating its recent Series A funding. Valued at $45 million, the round was raised by Massachusetts-based investment firm Summit Partners.

Output is commonly known for its loop synthesizer program, Arcade, which promises new content daily. All of their loops are contained within the application so producers will not have to search through their files to load them into a project. On YouTube, a short demonstration video was shared so producers and music fans can see how the software works for themselves.

Despite only recently receiving Series A funding, Output has been used by many major players in the music industry. Representing the dance music world on the growing list of Output alumni are Zedd, Diplo, Chris Lake, and The Glitch Mob, among many others. Outside the dance music bubble are the hip-hop mainstay Mike Dean, the Emmy Award-winning composer from Game of Thrones, Ramin Djawadi, and Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, the creators of Stranger Things' iconic synthwave soundtrack.

In a press release, Output's CEO and Founder, Gregg Lehrman spoke about his excitement to work with Summit Partners and how they plan to support up-and-coming artists. "We are working to inspire a new generation of music makers with a platform that brings the power of a studio to anyone, wherever they are," Lehrman said. "Summit’s deep experience in consumer technology, digital media and e-commerce make them an ideal partner to help accelerate our global impact."

Credit: Music Business Worldwide