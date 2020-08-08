Pioneer DJ Releases New Documentary on the Impact of COVID-19 and Electronic Music

Pioneer DJ has released a new documentary titled DISTANT DANCEFLOORS: COVID-19 and the Electronic Music Industry. The short film dives deep into the economic, psychological, and social impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on club culture across the globe with testimonials from artists, industry insiders, managers, and fans.

"Overnight, the music was made to stop; venues were forced to close, festivals and live events canceled, and thousands of livelihoods put in jeopardy." Pioneer DJ shared in a blog post. "DISTANT DANCEFLOORS goes back to the very beginning when the virus took hold; the first warnings, global realization, and the resulting lockdown."

Blond:ish, Eats Everything, Honey Dijon, Luciano, and Rebuke all provided commentary for the roughly 30-minute film. They are joined by Kevin Watson, author of the International Music Summit Business Report, and Paul Reed, CEO of the Association of Festivals.

The film focuses on how many individuals have been affected by these cancellations. The pitfalls trickle down from the artist and the venues to the security guards, food vendors, and beyond, with furloughs reaching every part of the live music ecosystem. They also go on to discuss the reshaping of the industry and the rise of livestreams. Some shared how these streams have kept them connected with their audience, while others, like Honey Dijon and a featured clubber, described feeling conflicted in participating due to the lack of authenticity.

While we are still in the midst of processing this new normal, the question still remains—will the club industry ever go back to how it was?

Watch the full documentary below.

