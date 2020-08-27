PLS&TY Teams Up with Ethereum Blockchain Platform to Sell Limited Edition "Very Special" Vinyl

PLS&TY is on a mission to connect music and technology by joining forces with the Ethereum blockchain platform Foundation to sell limited editions of his Very Special EP on vinyl.

The EP made waves when it was released back in April, featuring tracks with Sean Kingston, Alex Aiono, and Wifisfuneral, among others. He's now using this momentum to shine a light on Foundation's mission to serve as a stock exchange for art and culture, with hopes of inspiring other artists to do the same.

The platform allows the market's natural supply and demand to dictate the price of the goods sold on the platform. Through this dynamic pricing model, artists will benefit directly from the hype that surrounds their work. "For a lot of people, crypto might feel inaccessible or complicated, but Foundation has built a streamlined process of buying and selling tokenized goods that puts the power in the hands of artists and our communities," PLS&TY said in a press release. "Get in now, be a part of something transformative. You'll thank me later."

As he explained, in order to receive a copy of Very Special on vinyl, you'll need to get your hands on a special digital token. The earlier you buy, the better price you'll receive. When the vinyl is ready to be shipped out, these tokens will be redeemable to receive the physical vinyl anywhere in the world. If you would like, you can also hold onto these tokens to keep the digital value or trade them in the Foundation market.

c/o Foundation

Foundation hopes to be the new go-to medium for buying, selling, and trading limited-edition goods and art for independent artists, designers, and brands across music, fashion, and fine art. With the rising artist PLS&TY leading the pack as the first to join forces, it will be exciting to see who comes next. Learn more about the platform here.

To purchase the Very Special vinyl, navigate here.

