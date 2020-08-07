r/EDM Among Many Popular Subreddits Hacked with Election Propaganda

Many major Reddit moderator accounts were targets of a coordinated attack this morning, August 7th, 2020. Popular electronic music subreddit r/EDM was one to have been compromised along with r/beer, r/podcasts, and many others.

According to a report by Safekeep Cybersecurity, hackers left messages on many of the subreddits, like the one below, as seen in r/bostonceltics.

They also re-skinned some of the pages with election propaganda, like r/space, which you can see via the screenshot below.

SubredditDrama compiled a full list of the targeted subreddits. Moderators also offered a comprehensive guide on how to restore subs that were compromised.

Credit: Safekeep Cybersecurity