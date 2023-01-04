Radiate Partners With Edmtrain to Create a New Way to Find Local EDM Shows and Meet New Friends

Radiate, the go-to festival social app that's created millions of friendships between festival-goers and works with top promoters like Insomniac to connect event attendees, has announced a partnership with Edmtrain, one of the most popular event listing platforms in the region that also hosts the latest EDM news and announcements.

Radiate has cemented itself as the U.S. and Canada's leading events-focused social platform, allowing ravers to connect with their local music and festival communities, share plans with friends, find rides to events, and generally connect with like-minded strangers over a shared love of live music.

c/o Radiate

Radiate’s partnership with Edmtrain is bound to make the company's platform an invaluable landing spot for ravers across North America. Just in time for 2023, those who download Radiate are now able to explore all of Edmtrain's local events, meet new people who are going to those shows, and connect with new people and their existing friends who live in the same city as them. Radiate users are now also able to buy tickets directly through Edmtrain within the Radiate app, serving as an invaluable marketing channel for both companies and their promoter and event organizer clients.

Whether you’re looking to find a pre-party, meet new friends going to the same show as you, or just explore shows based on your favorite venue or city, this new update gives you the ability to do all that and more.

"Radiate has always been about bringing people together around the IRL experiences they’re looking forward to attending, not just music festivals, but every fun social experience that involves music and beyond," said Radiate's founder, Phil Butler, in a press release. "From intimate artist tours to massive local venue shows, by teaming up with Edmtrain, we are now able to bring our users even more opportunities to discover and experience local events and their local community."

c/o Radiate

"Edmtrain is thrilled to be partnering with Radiate," adds Edmtrain's owner, Anthony Attia. "We are two halves of the same circle. Edmtrain lists local events, festivals, artist tours and news, while Radiate brings the community together with its innovative social media platform. By joining forces, we will be able to offer users an unparalleled experience that helps them connect with the music and events they love, while also giving thousands of promoters a new way to market their shows and grow their communities. Our companies have worked extremely hard for years to come to this point. This is just the beginning!”

To celebrate the launch of their partnership, Radiate and Edmtrain will be giving away tickets to local events in most major cities as part of a nationwide contest. You can participate in the contest by joining a local event on Radiate and saying hello to the community via the event’s group chat.

Radiate is also currently developing an interactive in-app map, which will provide fans with even more ways to explore events in their city, find out what their friends are up to, and hatch exciting plans.

You can download the Radiate app on iOS or Android.

