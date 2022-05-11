Electronic Artists Win Big In User-Generated "Reddit Grammy Awards"

Have you ever wondered what the Grammy's would look like if only undiscovered independent artists were awarded?

The Grammy's have had a tumultuous past, and many artists are turning away from them entirely. So one Redditor took matters into their own hands.

The "Reddit Grammy Awards" was forged by a Reddit user who listened through 7,500 songs posted to platform by unheralded independent artists. Last year, they listened to more than 15,000 songs. Similar to the Grammys, these awards includes various genres, including electronic, classical, breakbeat and more.

The electronic song of the year was "Burn" by mistral, an artist based in Glasgow. Other winners include Sonar Seven's "Sunbird" for Bass House, Vrdnyn and Summer School's "Hurt No More" for Disco House, and Latch's "Wasteland" for House.

Deep pockets, big names and full-time teams with dozens of employees aren't required for a polished record anymore. The extensive Reddit list and response to it exemplifies the need for undiscovered artists to be heard, especially after many have stated they'll be boycotting the Grammys.

"F--k the grammys [sic] and everyone associated," Zayn Malik tweeted after the 2021 ceremony. "Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations. Next year I'll send you a basket of confectionary."

The full list of the 2022 Reddit Grammy Awards can be found here.