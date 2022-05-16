Skip to main content
Revisiting Daft Punk's "Silhouette" iPod Ad: May Its Memory Never Die

Revisiting Daft Punk's "Silhouette" iPod Ad: May Its Memory Never Die

The Robots' song "Technologic" was featured in a 2005 iPod ad and kicked off a longstanding tradition of electronic music in Apple ads.

Apple

The Robots' song "Technologic" was featured in a 2005 iPod ad and kicked off a longstanding tradition of electronic music in Apple ads.

Apple dealt a deadly blow this week when they announced the iPod, originally released in 2001, will be no more. While its memory lives on via features now standard to the casual listening experience (playlists, play counts, and most famously, the shuffle button), there's one iPod feature that we can't dare to forget: the "silhouette" commercials. 

Debuted in the early 2000s alongside the 3rd and 4th generation iPod Classics, Apple's most iconic line of ads featured silhouette figures moving and grooving in front of candy-colored backgrounds and of course, their white corded headphones.

One of our favorite songs to set the soundtrack for a silhouette commercial was "Technologic" by Daft Punk. It's like a time capsule for its 2005 release year; there's a woman in a fedora, a man in a Tyler, the Creator-esque fur hat, and even a guy in a reflective tracksuit. 

Apple only selected a handful of other artists, including U2, Gorillaz, Jet, and Ozomatli, for this special honor, solidifying Daft Punk's dominance over the mid-2000s dance music scene. Sony, in fact, picked up a song by the robots for one of their ads the very next year. 

The use of "Technologic" also kicked off a longstanding trend of Apple tapping electronic artists for their commercials: "The Difference" by Flume and Toro y Moi, Louis the Child's "Go," "Loyal" by ODESZA, and "Dream Dream Dream" by Madeon. 

Rest in peace, iPod. We miss you already. 

