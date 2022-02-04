Report: Electronic Third Most-Played Genre on Radio, Kungs Made Biggest Breakthrough

To discover the music tastes and best-performing acts of 2021, music research and analytics platform Viberate dug into data. Their annual “State of Music” address examines key social media and music channels like Spotify, TikTok, Beatport, YouTube and more, and presents the artists who had the biggest impact in terms of views, streams, likes and online buzz.

According to the data, Kungs made the most of 2021 in the electronic genre. The French dance music artist was already on the radar, but in 2021 alone, he was streamed over 1 billion times and got more than 40 million YouTube video views, achieving one of the biggest overall popularity jumps in the genre. The top three popularity breakthroughs also include Sickick and Imanbek.

c/o Viberate

Looking at global streaming numbers, electronic was the fifth most-streamed genre on Spotify in 2021. Electronic playlists placed third according to the number of followers, reaching more than 100 million people. Electronic was also the third most-played genre on radio worldwide, falling in between rock and country music.

The report also points out three names to watch out for in 2022, as their current streaming and social media numbers suggest they are gaining in listeners fast: Mareux (14 million streams), Ape Drums (39 million streams) and ACRAZE (91 million streams).

See the “State of Music” address for the full list of best-performing artists, key music stats and trends for 2022.