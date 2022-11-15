Skip to main content
RIAA Raises Concerns Over Digital Music Services Enabling A.I. Piracy

RIAA Raises Concerns Over Digital Music Services Enabling A.I. Piracy

Artificial intelligence may have a role in the future of the artistic process, but how does that square with the existing copyright infrastructure?

Possessed Photography

Artificial intelligence may have a role in the future of the artistic process, but how does that square with the existing copyright infrastructure?

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is sounding the alarm on the potential for A.I. piracy as the technology begins to proliferate throughout the field of music tech.

The emerging prominence of A.I. extractors, mixers and more raises some intriguing questions around creator ethics. Can artificial intelligence infringe upon someone’s copyright? Furthermore, is A.I.-generated content in itself copyrightable?

While those questions linger, the RIAA is proactively taking a strong stance against multiple branches of A.I.-generated content. In its most recent report to the U.S. Trade Representative, the RIAA takes aim at a few specific digital services designed with the intent to use existing copyrighted materials to create derivative works.

"There are online services that, purportedly using artificial intelligence (AI), extract, or rather, copy, the vocals, instrumentals, or some portion of the instrumentals from a sound recording, and/or generate, master or remix a recording to be very similar to or almost as good as reference tracks by selected, well known sound recording artists," the RIAA states.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ai
INDUSTRY

RIAA Raises Concerns Over Digital Music Services Enabling A.I. Piracy

Artificial intelligence may have a role in the future of the artistic process, but how does that square with the existing copyright infrastructure?

By Cameron Sunkel
unnamed-1
Lifestyle

Kygo, Diplo, More Invest In Cove, the World's First Biodegradable Water Bottle

Cove holds the promise of becoming the future of sustainable water consumption.

By Cameron Sunkel
rezz seven lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz and Seven Lions Share Long-Awaited Collaboration, "Arcturus"

After releasing their track for free on SoundCloud, Rezz revealed the duo's plans for a second collaboration.

By Nick Yopko

Songmastr and Acapella-Extractor are two of the programs suspected of AI piracy which are explicitly mentioned in the report, although management for these services were reportedly unaware a complaint had been submitted. They are joined by a spate of bootleg download platforms, torrent sites and more.

"To the extent these services, or their partners, are training their AI models using our members’ music, that use is unauthorized and infringes our members’ rights by making unauthorized copies of our members works," the RIAA's report adds. "In any event, the files these services disseminate are either unauthorized copies or unauthorized derivative works of our members’ music."

You can read the full report here, per TorrentFreak.

Related

general
INDUSTRY

Songwriters May Get a 32% Increase In Mechanical Royalties for Downloads and Physical Products

The rate increase wouldn't take effect until 2023.

Twitch
NEWS

Twitch Issues Apology for Ongoing Music Licensing Issues: "We'll Do Better"

The streaming platform says negotiations with major labels over music copyright and usage are still underway.

twitter
INDUSTRY

Congress Takes Aim at Twitter's Inability to Address Copyright Infringement In Letter to CEO

22 lawmakers joined together from both sides of the isle to issue the letter.

Twitch
INDUSTRY

Twitch Nearing Licensing Deal With RIAA and NMPA After Prolonged Conflict

Sources say that Twitch's woes over their lack of proper music licensing may soon be over.

nft
INDUSTRY

RIAA Slams "Scam Operation" HitPiece, Urges NFT Website to Permanently Shutter

The RIAA wants the transactional data from HitPiece to ensure no NFTs were actually sold while the website was live.

Sensorium AI
FEATURES

The Robots Are Coming and They Like to Rave: What We Learned From Interviewing Sensorium's AI Avatars

Our conversations with Sensorium's avatars offered an intimate glimpse into the role of artificial intelligence in the metaverse.

law
INDUSTRY

Enforcing Rights Just Got Much Easier for Copyright Owners

Rights-holders may be awarded damages by submitting an infringement notice with the Copyright Claims Board.

youtube
INDUSTRY

YouTube's New Creator Music Program Is Its Solution to Copyright Strikes and TikTok

Content creators will be able to share revenue with the artists whose music they use.