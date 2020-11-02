Richie Hawtin on Income Equality in Dance Music: "We're Trying to Fix a Problem That We've Lost Control of"

Richie Hawtin on Income Equality in Dance Music: "We're Trying to Fix a Problem That We've Lost Control of"

The legendary techno producer waxed poetic about a number of timely issues in EDM on the "Interdependence" podcast.
Author:
Publish date:

Richie Hawtin

Fabled techno producer and music entrepreneur Richie Hawtin recently opened up about the lack of income equality between DJs and producers in dance music. 

In a new interview with Holly Herndon and Mat Dryhurst for their "Interdependence" podcast, Hawtin delved into a number of timely issues in EDM, including crucial changes to the economic infrastructure of live DJ sets.

"The driving force of this economic community is DJs. They are the ones making the money. They are the ones predominantly playing other people’s music," Hawtin said. "We know that it’s not always going to the right people, and we know that now, after 30 years, there’s some other things that need to be put in place to assist this community from the past—where things weren’t done correctly—to the present and how we set up the future to never have those things happen again."

The moth-eaten financial logistics of live DJ sets have long been a topic of consternation in the dance music space, since astronomical booking fees are secured by DJs who play music by other artists in order to flesh out their sets. Those other artists, however, are not compensated for the usage of their music—a vexing problem made more conspicuous by the struggles brought on by the pandemic.

While the impact of COVID-19 has certainly illuminated the plight of electronic music artists, Hawtin asserts that he's been aware of the income issue for quite some time. In his "Interdependence" interview, Hawtin said that we must establish a "mechanism" to ensure a healthy ecosystem in which funds from a DJ's booking fee are routed to the artists whose music is played. "For me this is not a COVID epiphany," Hawtin said. “This is just a deeper understanding of this problem now and we really need to create some type of…a membership or a…like a guild…some type of mechanism that takes part of a DJ’s fee and goes back into the community. Into a structure."

Hawtin goes on to say that gender and racial gaps in the electronic dance music world are also factored in, and while many in the industry are trying to fix them, the efforts were contrived out of a need to "fix a problem that we’ve lost control of." He then says that he believes those issues need to be remedied more naturally out of a genuine desire for inclusivity.

"The dance floors I was on in the late 80s and 90s were inclusive and diverse," Hawtin continued. "That’s not the case [now]…how do we bring that into the producers [and] to the DJs that in the future, we’re not sitting here trying to figure out, ‘Well how do we make a lineup that’s more inclusive?’”

You can watch Hawtin's full interview below.

Related

Diplo
NEWS

Diplo, Richie Hawtin and Junkie XL to Release Sound Packs for Sounds.com Series

Diplo, Richie Hawtin and Junkie XL will be featured in a Sounds.com series called Sounds Originals.

Pictogramme_MaxM-rvb
MUSIC RELEASES

Max M Drops Bubbly Future Pop Jam "Imaginary Problems"

The single is the French producer's first release of 2020.

David Guetta Ushuaia Ibiza black and white
INTERVIEWS

David Guetta Thinks This Sound is the Future of Dance Music [Interview]

The legendary DJ talked about his new track with MORTEN, taking a break from producing pop hits, and David Greta memes.

fluffy cloud
FEATURES

Introducing The Fluffy Cloud, the UFO-Like 360° Immersive Stage That is Reinventing Live Performances

Following its debut at Burning Man 2019, The Fluffy Cloud is poised to shake up the live music industry with its subversive design and eye-popping visual components.

DRWho
OPINION

Dance Music is a Form of Time Travel, Try and Tell Us Otherwise

Forget worm holes, The Prophet knows a secret way to travel through time.

Simon_Clarkson-scaled-e1597157584229
INDUSTRY

Skrillex, Alison Wonderland Agent Simon Clarkson Joins ICM to Oversee EDM Division

Clarkson played a pivotal role in developing a number of the most renowned artists in EDM.

Bandcamp
INDUSTRY

Bandcamp is Donating 100% of Profits on June 19th to "Support Racial Justice, Equality, and Change"

To commemorate Juneteenth, Bandcamp is donating 100% of its share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Aluna
INDUSTRY

"Let’s Make the Dance Music of the Future Inclusive": Aluna Pens Open Letter to EDM Community

Annie Mac, A-Trak, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Icona Pop, and many more have pledged their support.