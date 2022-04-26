Skip to main content
Sam Feldt's Creator Services Company, Fangage, Has Been Acquired By Triller

Fangage joins the Triller family as the latter eyes a public offering in the immediate future.

Daniel J. Ashes

Sam Feldt's Fangage business is now officially part of Triller family.

In a press release shared with EDM.com, the DJ and multi-Platinum dance music producer announced the sale of Fangage to the popular video-sharing platform for an undisclosed amount.

Feldt started the business back in 2016 alongside his business partner, Nick Velten. Fangage's mission was simple: create a platform for creators free of algorithmic complications. The platform seamlessly allows creators to share content and exclusives with their fans while providing them the confidence that each update is delivered to every fan that has opted in.

With the sale completed, over 5,000 Fangage creators will become part of the Triller ecosystem.

"Triller’s vision is 100% in line with ours. Together, we can build an open garden, AI-powered technology ecosystem that gives power back to creators," Feldt said. "As part of the Triller family, we’ll now have access to millions of new creators, more funding, and meaningful additional technology that will allow us to push Fangage to the heights we’ve always known it was capable of."

Sam Feldt.

The acquisition is particularly noteworthy as Triller is readying its efforts to go public in the near future via a SPAC merger with SeaChange. If the transaction is approved, the resulting company, TrillerVerz Corp, is expected to go public with an estimated valuation of $5 billion.

"Triller is about bringing together content, commerce, and creators. The power of the 3Cs," added said Mahi de Silva, CEO and Chairman of Triller. "With up to 5M viewers and 5.5M comments and interactions on each Verzuz, we have done just that within the hip-hop world. The Verzuz Effect is a real and calculable outcome for Triller artists. With the addition of Fangage, we are excited to add our superpowers to the EDM world as well. There is no platform more embedded in the EDM world and no entrepreneur more tied to its ecosystem than Fangage and Sam Feldt."

Read more about Fangage in our April 2021 interview with Feldt.

