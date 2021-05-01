Alesso, Tove Lo, More Donate Spotify Covers to Avicii's Tim Bergling Foundation for Mental Health Awareness

The album covers will be replaced with animated shorts that visualize children's emotions and anxiety.
Swedish Save The Children

Swedish Save The Children and the Tim Bergling Foundation want to help destigmatize discussions around mental health. Their joint campaign has partnered with a handful of Swedish artists, who will be replacing their album covers on Spotify with animated shorts that visualize children's emotions and anxiety.

Alesso, Tove Lo, Elliphant, and many more Swedish musicians will be participating over the next four weeks. The animated shorts—or Canvases—were created by Allen Laseter, Alva Skog, Parallel Teeth, Laura Hodkin and Dan Stankler and are based on stories children have shared about their mental health.

Custom Spotify covers developed by Swedish Save The Children and the Tim Bergling Foundation to raise awareness about mental health.

“Mental illness among young people is increasing, and even though this issue is covered regularly in the media, it is still very challenging to reach children with relevant information and support," says Helena Thybell, Secretary-General of Swedish Save the Children. "That is why it’s important for us to use a channel where children are – and show that no one is alone."

The Tim Bergling Foundation was developed by Avicii's parents after the legendary dance music producer's tragic death in 2018. Read about Avicii's legacy here and learn more about the Tim Bergling Foundation via the organization's website

You can listen to a playlist featuring all of the artists and songs involved below. 

