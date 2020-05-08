Scooter Braun Listed as Songwriter in New Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Single

Scooter Braun, one of the most renowned music entrepreneurs in the world and the proprietor of preeminent music management firm SB Projects, just added one more title to his résumé—songwriter.

Through his SB Projects banner, Braun and his team manage EDM superstars David Guetta, The Knocks, and Swedish House Mafia member Steve Angello in addition to the music industry's most illustrious artists, like Kanye West, Usher, Idina Menzel, and The Black Eyed Peas, among others.

Braun, who is also a philanthropist, investor, and record label owner, also manages the breakneck careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, who recently released their lockdown-themed collaborative single "Stuck With U." As "Stuck With U" stampedes its way through music platforms, ostensibly breaking streaming records due to the ballyhooed star-power and philanthropic COVID-19 relief efforts behind it, diligent fans pointed out that Braun was surreptitiously credited as a songwriter for the track.

It turns out, however, that this isn't Braun's first official songwriting credit. According to a report from Music Business Worldwide, who dug into ASCAP's archives, Braun was additionally listed as a songwriter on the titular track from Bieber’s chart-topping 2015 Purpose record.

"Stuck With U" was released by Silent Records Ventures jointly alongside Bieber’s Def Jam and Grande’s Republic Records.