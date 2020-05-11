Seoul Shuts Down Nightclubs After Briefly Reopening

After briefly reopening clubs and bars due to a dramatic drop in South Korean COVID-19 cases, the Seoul nightlife industry is once again being shut down. In the Itaewon district of the capital city, a string of new infections occurred, with at least 17 being linked to a single club-goer. Officials expect the number to rise in the near future as more than 1,500 people were in the same venues as the individual.

In a quote obtained by Yonhap News Agency, the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, spoke on the recent infections and why the venues must shut down.

"Such facilities have to suspend business immediately and will face strict punishment if they breach (the order)," he said. "Carelessness can lead to an explosion in infections - we clearly realized this through the group infections seen in the Itaewon club case."

While the country as a whole has begun transitioning back to normal life, at the time of writing, it is not yet known when the clubs and bars in Seoul will reopen.

H/T: Resident Advisor