Watch the Trailer for "Sisters With Transistors," a Documentary About Female Electronic Music Pioneers

After experiencing a successful festival run, even picking up a Next Wave Award at CPH:DOX in March, the producers behind the upcoming documentary Sisters With Transistors have finally released a trailer for the anticipated feature-length film.

Sisters With Transistors tells the untold story of the women who were integral to the creation of electronic music, many of whom created and engineered the technologies that have made modern dance music possible. The film, written and directed by Lisa Rovner and narrated by Laurie Anderson, last screened virtually at AFI Festival in October. However, it doesn't yet have an official release date for the general public.

Genre pioneers included in the doc include Clara Rockmore, Pauline Oliveros, Delia Derbyshire and Suzanne Ciani, among others. The film's 30-second teaser reveals it will be centered primarily on archival footage pulled from recording and engineering sessions in the mid-1900s. "Women are naturally drawn to electronic music. You didn't have to be accepted by any of the male-dominated resources," Anderson said. "You could make something with electronics and you could present music directly to your audience, and that gives you tremendous freedom."

You can watch the trailer for Sisters With Transistors below.

FOLLOW SISTERS WITH TRANSISTORS:

Facebook: facebook.com/sisterswithtransistors

Twitter: twitter.com/siswtransistors

Instagram: instagram.com/sisterswithtransistors

Website: sisterswithtransistors.com