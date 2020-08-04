Snapchat Secures Licensing Deals so Creators Can Embed Music in Snaps

Snapchat is going head-to-head with TikTok, Facebook, and other tech giants looking to capitalize on music in short-form video.

The company is in the early stages of enabling creators to embed music in their snaps, a move that mirrors TikTok's approach, which proved to be a harbinger for the tech and music crossover space. Representatives have announced that they have secured licenses with a number of major music industry partners, including Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell, Universal Music Publishing Group, NMPA publisher members, Merlin and more in their efforts to flesh out an expansive catalog.

The new functionality is currently in beta testing in Australia and New Zealand, where Snapchat users can add music to their posts within the app itself. The app also includes links to the full song on Spotify and Apple Music for the end user to navigate to if they want to add the song to their personal playlists. According to reports, users will be able to swipe up to access and view the song's title, artist, and album art.

"We’re constantly building on our relationships within the music industry, and making sure the entire music ecosystem (artists, labels, songwriters, publishers and streaming services) are seeing value in our partnerships," said a Snap spokesperson. "Music is a new dimension they can add to their Snaps that helps capture feelings and moments they want to share with their real friends."