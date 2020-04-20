Songtradr to Offer Artists Free Distribution Until End of September

As we're all well aware by now, COVID-19 has sent the music industry into a spiral. Many artists, promoters, managers, and more were relying on summer tours and festival bookings to put food on the table before the events were abruptly canceled.

In an effort to help the cause, music licensing and distribution company Songtradr has announced that they will offer artists zero distribution fees until September 30th. In addition to the free, unlimited distribution, the Los Angeles-based music licensing company states that artists will retain 100% of royalties and full control of the rights to their music. After September 30th, artists are able to continue on with the unlimited distribution and 100% of royalties for $19 per year or can continue for free and surrender 10% of royalties.

In a quote obtained by Music Business Worldwide, the founder and CEO of Songtradr, Paul Wiltshire, explains how the company wants to give back during a time when many musicians are struggling. “This moment in time provides a unique opportunity to be part of a global consciousness shift," he said. "To participate in a world that gives unconditionally, and supports one another so that we can arrive at a better destination on the other side of this.”

For artists looking to unlock their creative side during their time in quarantine, Songtradr also took to Twitter recently to announce a new contest challenging musicians to make a beat from scratch with household items.

For more information on Songtradr's free music distribution, head over to the announcement post on their website here.

H/T: Music Business Worldwide