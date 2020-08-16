Spanish Government Orders Shutdown of Country's Nightlife Industry

Both Spanish club owners and patrons are reacting to the recent nightlife restrictions brought forth by the country's Health Minister.

In order to combat the rising number of COVID-19 infections in Spain, restrictions on a number of industries have been applied. One of the hardest hit is the nightlife sector, which has been effectively shut down after restrictions led to the closure of all of Spain's nightclubs and bars. While many countries have implemented attendance limits and reduced hours in order to reduce crowds, the Spanish government has decided to outright close the venues in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus.

In a statement obtained by Majorca Daily Bulletin, Joaquim Boadas, the General Secretary of the International Nightlife Association, condemned the restrictions, saying that "a total closure doesn't just place us on the brink of the abyss, it will be total ruin." "Everything has been done, but we shouldn't have to pay for the sinners," Boadas continued. "There are clients who have behaved and clients who have not behaved. But this cannot be a reason for punishing the entire sector. We must adopt drastic measures for those who fail to comply."

Boadas also asked that the country put restrictions on the industry rather than close it entirely. It is worth noting that the report from the local publication goes on to state that the Ministry of Tourism is set to help venues with their rent payments.

In addition to the nightlife restrictions, smoking in public is banned if you are within 1.5 meters of someone else and there are now limits on how long one can visit someone in a nursing home.