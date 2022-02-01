Skip to main content
Spinnin' Records Expands Global Footprint With Strategic Global Hires In US, UK, China

Spinnin' is building out a team that will align their global brand with localized consumer tastes.

Panagiotis Falcos

Global dance music powerhouse Spinnin' Records is initiating key geographic investments to expand their footprint in the U.S., U.K., and China.

The Dutch dance music brand, founded in 1999, is a familiar imprint to most fans in the space. In many respects, the breadth of the Spinnin' catalogue has made the label an unofficial introductory gateway to electronic dance music. Artists such as Tiësto, The Chainsmokers, KSHMR, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, and hundreds of others have distributed their music via the fabled imprint.

While the brand has grown to global recognition on the basis of their expansive catalogue, Spinnin' has now announced their latest strategic efforts will bring a more localized approach to the way they promote and market future music. 

Spinnin’ Records’ new U.S. Streaming Manager, Ranya Khoury, will focus on facilitating partnerships with streaming partners and develop new go-to-market strategies within the U.S. Khoury has prior experience at Universal Music Group.

In the U.K., Spinnin' has onboarded Jack Guppy as a Data Analyst and Tom Smart in a Marketing Specialist capacity. The two boast a combined two decades of experience hailing from familiar dance music brands, including Tiësto's Musical Freedom banner.

Meanwhile, Sivan Liu has been appointed an International Marketing Specialist and Crystal Du as an International Marketing Manager. The duo will be spearheading the label's efforts to expand in the increasingly competitive Chinese market.

"These new hires demonstrate how our commitments and beliefs remain as important as ever, as music has no geographical boundaries," said Roger De Graaf, CEO of Spinnin'. "Having local expertise on the ground across these key regions will allow us to expand the cumulative reach of our marketing efforts and continue spreading the core values of Spinnin’ Records worldwide."

