Spotify to Offer Algorithm Visibility Boost in Exchange for Royalty Cut

Spotify to Offer Algorithm Visibility Boost in Exchange for Royalty Cut

The new"experiment" has drawn criticism from artists and fans alike.
Author:
Publish date:

A new blog post published by Spotify revealed that creators will now have the ability to boost their visibility in the platform's radio and autoplay algorithms. The post, which was shared on the streaming giant's website, detailed the "new experiment."

In this new experiment, artists and labels can identify music that’s a priority for them, and our system will add that signal to the algorithm that determines personalized listening sessions. This allows our algorithms to account for what’s important to the artist—perhaps a song they’re particularly excited about, an album anniversary they’re celebrating, a viral cultural moment they’re experiencing, or other factors they care about. 

As reported by FADER, Spotify will not require any upfront payment, but artists will incur a reduced royalty rate for songs that utilize the feature. Spotify claims that they chose this pay structure so that any artist—big or small—can take advantage of the boosts.

"To ensure the tool is accessible to artists at any stage of their careers, it won’t require any upfront budget," Spotify's statement reads. "Instead, labels or rights holders agree to be paid a promotional recording royalty rate for streams in personalized listening sessions where we provided this service. If the songs resonate with listeners, we’ll keep trying them in similar sessions. If the songs don’t perform well, they’ll quickly be pulled back.” 

As of right now, the boosts will only be applied to the platform's radio and autoplay algorithms, but Spotify indicated that the feature may be rolled out to other parts of the app.

We’re testing this to make sure it’s a great experience for both listeners and artists. To start, we’ll focus on applying this service to our Radio and Autoplay formats, where we know listeners are looking to discover new music. As we learn from this experiment, we’ll carefully test expanding to other personalized areas of Spotify. 

The new change has drawn criticism from fans and artists alike. Some users are questioning if the quality of their listening experience will be compromised since their music suggestions won't be as personalized as before. Creators, on the other hand, are concerned with the notion of surrendering royalties in order to amplify the visibility of their content.

You can read Spotify's announcement of the new feature here.

Source: FADER

Related

Spotify
INDUSTRY

Spotify Claims the Days of the Top 40 Are Over

Spotify made the bold statement in a recent letter to shareholders.

spotify-icon-ios
INDUSTRY

Spotify Playlist Editors Set the Record Straight on Pay-for-Play Promotion

Spotify playlist editors are showing artists what's under the hood of their elaborate playlist operation.

Spotify
INDUSTRY

UK Government Launches Investigation of Streaming Platforms' Economic Impact on the Music Industry

Officials are asking all those involved in the industry to share their experiences and assist the investigation.

spotify-icon-ios
INDUSTRY

Musician Union Launches Campaign to Demand Cent-Per-Stream Payouts by Spotify

The United Musicians and Allied Workers Union has launched a vigorous crusade called "Justice at Spotify."

spotify-icon-ios
FEATURES

10 Spotify Personalized Playlists that will Transform Your Listening Experience

Spotify has numerous algorithmic playlists personalized to your tastes - more than you may realize.

Spotify
NEWS

Leaked Images Suggest Spotify Is Working On a Virtual Concert Feature

A new leak shows Spotify users may soon be able to keep up with the virtual event schedules of their favorite artists.

NAMM 2018
NEWS

Industry News Round-Up: NAMM, Songwriter Royalties, Spotify Remixes, and More

We've seen some amazing technology come from NAMM 2018.

photography-of-woman-listening-to-music-761963
INDUSTRY

Songtradr to Offer Artists Free Distribution Until End of September

Songtradr launched the new initiative in an effort to support artists during these turbulent times.