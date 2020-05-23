Spotify Extends Work From Home Arrangement Through End of 2020 For All Employees

Spotify is extending their remote work from home arrangement for all global employees through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The company operates over 50 offices and employs over 5,000 full time workers globally. The move to extend remote work until at least 2021 will allow the company to dictate phasing in their global office and reopen at their own pace. In a statement to Variety, a Spotify spokesperson commented, "We will continue to track local government guidelines city-by-city and take a phased approach of opening our offices when we deem it safe to do so."

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rapidly reshape the work environment, accelerating a trend towards remote work from home arrangements. Tech companies have been leading the trend. Most notably, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, has extended to his employees the option to work from home permanently.

Despite the turbulent economic and public health environment, Spotify beat Q1 estimates on both revenue and earnings. The streaming giant also achieved massive subscriber growth, surpassing its goal of achieving 130 million premium users, beating analyst estimates.