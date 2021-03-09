Spotify's 10 Highest-Earning Artists Have Raked in a Combined $337 Million

The Chainsmokers and Calvin Harris are the top dance music earners on Spotify.
An analysis published by financial publication Top Dollar has revealed Spotify's top earners and assets—and the numbers are eye-popping.

Perhaps not surprising, Drake is the current king of Spotify with a take of $52.5 million in earnings generated from his 21.5 billion streams. His haul is unmatched, even by J Balvin, who took the #2 spot on the outlet's "Spotify Rich List" by netting $37.9M.

The first sighting of dance music producers comes at #16 with The Chainsmokers, who've generated an impressive 7.2 billion streams and $17.7 million. Calvin Harris has taken home a cool $14 million so far, landing him at #25.

Drake, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, and more landed on Top Dollar's "Spotify Rich List."

The platform's top grossing tracks are equally intriguing, with Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" taking the coveted top spot and generating $6.6 million in earnings off of a staggering 2.7 billion streams. Post Malone and 21 Savage's "Rockstar" is sitting in second, having generated 2.1 billions streams and $5.1 million in earnings so far.

There have been several tracks in the electronic music realm to join the one-billion stream club. The top dance music asset remains "Something Just Like This" by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, which has amassed 1.5 billion streams and $3.6 million in earnings. Major Lazer and DJ Snake's "Lean On" came in right behind with 1.4 billion and $3.5 million, respectively.

These numbers are impressive, but due to Spotify's royalties structure, earnings of this magnitude are few and far between. According to Rolling Stone, the average artist in the bottom 98.6% of earners took home just $12 per month. These statistics are fueling a bigger conversation about fair earnings potential on Spotify as musicians' unions have launched a campaign lobbying for one-cent streams on the platform. 

All said and done, Spotify's ten highest-earners have made a combined $337,485,480 from streams on the platform. Check out Top Dollar's full Spotify Rich List here to see which artists and songs made the cut.

