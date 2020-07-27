Spotify Premium Prices Differ Around the World—Here are the Countries Paying the Most and Least

Spotify is the most prevalent music streaming service in the world, but not everyone gets the same deal.

According to a study by SavingSpot, the official blog of CashNetUSA, the price of a Spotify Premium subscription differs around the world. The study examines the monthly subscription fee for each of the 78 countries where the streaming platform is available to users and analyzes World Bank’s "Adjusted net national income per capita" data to compare the costs with the respective average national wage relative to each region. Researchers then used that data to create maps that illuminate which countries' users are getting the best and worst value for their money.

According to the study, the countries that get the best value do so not because of low subscription fees, but higher wages. The proportion of monthly wages that users need to spend on a Spotify Premium subscription depends on how much they earn and how much Spotify costs in their area. The map below compares the national average salary of major regions to their respective local Spotify Premium price to display which countries are getting the best value.

SavingSpot

Spotify Premium is generally cheaper in Asia, Africa, and South America. The price is cheapest in India, where a monthly subscription costs 119 rupees—the equivalent of $1.58. Conversely, the price is most expensive in Denmark, where a subscription costs the equivalent of $14.39.

With regards to national average salary, Spotify users in Qatar are getting the most bang for their buck at 0.1% of monthly income. The worst value is present in Nicaragua, where users are spending 3.9%.

SavingSpot

For a deeper dive into the contrasting prices of a Spotify Premium subscription, check out the individualized maps below, which elucidate the varying costs of each region analyzed in the study.

Credit: SavingSpot