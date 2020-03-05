Steve Aoki and Superplastic to Release Two Designer Toys Together

Steve Aoki is back with another entry in the long line of cross-industry partnerships that have studded his career. Clearly not content with just protein powder, boy bands, and comic books, the Dim Mak label boss has reached across the aisle to shake hands with the designer toy industry.

This time around, Aoki has partnered with the toy company Superplastic. Comprised of industry vets and legends, Superplastic is known for their toy character named Janky. In the past, they have worked with DJ Whoo Kid to cross their platform with the music world.

Aoki and Superplastic will join forces to produce two limited-edition vinyl collectibles designed by the DJ himself: Neon Future and Playhouse. Neon Future shares its name with four of Aoki’s studio albums, his impending spring tour, and his comic series, while Playhouse takes its inspiration from Aoki’s Las Vegas wonder mansion.

The pair of collectibles is now available for pre-order from Superplastic and will also be available for purchase on Aoki’s upcoming Neon Future IV: Color of Noise tour, which starts on March 11th.

