September 23, 2021
Streamers Still Upset With Twitch After Landmark NMPA Deal
Publish date:

Streamers Still Upset With Twitch After Landmark NMPA Deal

While the agreement deescalates some of the tension between the streaming platform and the music industry, streamers still feel there's a long way to go.

Twitch

While the agreement deescalates some of the tension between the streaming platform and the music industry, streamers still feel there's a long way to go.

A new deal has been struck in the ongoing battle between Twitch and the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA)—but streamers still aren't happy. 

Over a year after the initial debate began, Twitch finally came to an agreement with the NMPA. But even after the deal, streamers will not be allowed to play licensed music while streaming. Thousands of DMCA copyright strikes have been issued to streamers in the last year, resulting in the removal of any videos containing copyrighted songs.

Twitch

Despite a long-awaited agreement between Twitch and the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA), streamers are still vexed.

“As part of this agreement, we want to let you know about a new process that we are creating that participating music rights holders can opt into to report certain uses of their music, which is more flexible and forgiving to creators who inadvertently or incidentally use music in their streams than the existing process required under the DMCA and similar global laws,” Twitch wrote in an email to its users. 

Recommended Articles

Anna Lunoe
NEWS

Anna Lunoe Kicks Off New Podcast With Special Guest Chris Lake: Listen

"Create/Destroy" features meaningful conversations with artists of all kinds and offers resources for fellow creators.

8 minutes ago
steve aoki
NEWS

Steve Aoki Is the First Dance Music Artist to Be Inducted Into Asian Hall of Fame

Previous inductees include Bruce Lee, Connie Chung, Kristi Yamaguchi and Daniel Dae Kim.

3 hours ago
illenium
EVENTS

ILLENIUM Reveals Massive Multi-Genre Lineup for Destination Musical Festival, Ember Shores

The three-day Cancún event will see performances from CloudNone, Cosmic Gate, Wooli, and more.

3 hours ago

“This new process does not change how music can be used on Twitch," the email continues. "As we’ve said consistently, it’s never okay to include music in your channel unless you’ve secured the necessary rights or have the authority to do so.”

In essence, the deal alleviates some of the stress for streamers, who will now be warned before receiving DMCA copyright strikes on videos containing copyrighted music. A relatively loose definition of “going-forward flagrant uses of music” gives Twitch the power to determine if streamers are repeat or blatant offenders of the music policy, so Twitch can opt to penalize them “depending on the creator’s history of that kind of music use."

Streamers are unhappy with the deal, with many claiming that it only helps Twitch in the long run instead of its users. While the agreement deescalates some of the tension between the streaming platform and the music industry, streamers still feel there's a long way to go. 

"No rights have been secured, you still can’t listen to music without a license," tweeted Harris Heller, creator of StreamBeats, a copyright-free music collection for streamers. "Make sure you protect yourself and only listen to safe music."

Related

Twitch
INDUSTRY

Twitch Nearing Licensing Deal With RIAA and NMPA After Prolonged Conflict

Sources say that Twitch's woes over their lack of proper music licensing may soon be over.

Twitch
GEAR + TECH

Twitch Streamers Can Dodge DMCA Takedowns with This Free Music Extension

Soundstripe allows users to play music from its library during their Twitch streams without the burden of copyright issues.

Twitch
NEWS

Twitch Issues Apology for Ongoing Music Licensing Issues: "We'll Do Better"

The streaming platform says negotiations with major labels over music copyright and usage are still underway.

nintendo
Lifestyle

Nintendo Warns Against Co-Streaming E3 Showcase

The esteemed video game company has issued a warning against co-streaming due to music copyright concerns.

Twitch
NEWS

Proposed Law Could Make Streaming Copyrighted Material on Twitch Without Permission a Felony

Senator Thom Tillis is sponsoring the effort to make copyright infringement a felony offense for streamers.

Twitch
GEAR + TECH

Twitch Streamers Face Permabans After String of New DMCA Strikes

The Twitch community has been mass deleting recorded clips after many users received takedown notices.

Twitch
INDUSTRY

The Music Industry Comes After Twitch's Music Copyright Solution, "Soundtrack by Twitch"

The RIAA, National Music Publishers Association, the Recording Academy, and more are not satisfied with Twitch's efforts to avoid copyright infringement claims.

neon.f0a75b09
INDUSTRY

Audius Strikes Landmark Deal With TikTok As Platform's First Music Streaming Partner

Artists on the blockchain-based streaming platform can now integrate songs directly to TikTok sounds.