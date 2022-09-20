Skip to main content
"Now I'm Feelin' So Fly Like a Cheese Stick": Study Uncovers Most Misheard Song Lyrics

"Now I'm Feelin' So Fly Like a Cheese Stick": Study Uncovers Most Misheard Song Lyrics

From Skrillex to Calvin Harris, EDM fans may be surprised to learn the iconic songs they're mishearing.

Tima Miroshnichenko

From Skrillex to Calvin Harris, EDM fans may be surprised to learn the iconic songs they're mishearing.

The lyrics of dance music's most timeless contributions are being lost in translation, but does anyone mind?

A new study examines the most commonly misheard song lyrics in modern times and their effects on our understanding of the music itself. 

A survey of 1,000 Americans by WordFinder revealed that the top 40 most misheard songs include several timeless electronic favorites from Far East Movement, Skrillex, Calvin Harris and more.

We're not sure if it's the hunger talking, but comically, fans have been mistaking the hook from Far East Movement's "Like a G6" as "now I’m feelin' so fly like a cheese stick." Aside from the silliness of it, this mistake is particularly interesting as listeners need only look at the title of the song in order to get the wording right.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

listening music
INDUSTRY

"Now I'm Feelin’ So Fly Like a Cheese Stick": Study Uncovers Most Misheard Song Lyrics

From Skrillex to Calvin Harris, EDM fans may be surprised to learn the iconic songs they're mishearing.

By Cameron Sunkel
swedish house mafia
NEWS

Watch Swedish House Mafia Debut Unreleased Music Featuring Alicia Keys

At the San Francisco stop on the trio's "Paradise Again" tour, Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso debuted their cover of "Finally" by Kings of Tomorrow.

By Nick Yopko
imanu
MUSIC RELEASES

IMANU Ushers In a Creative Reset With Stunning Debut Album, "Unfold"

IMANU's debut album features compelling collaborations with Zonderling, What So Not, josh pan and more.

By Cameron Sunkel

Then there's some more understandable mistakes, as is the case with Skrillex's "Bangarang." Listeners commonly mistook the lyric "Shout to all my lost boys... we rowdy" with "Shots to all my boss boys... weed brownie." We get it, "Bangarang" is a surefire party-starter, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. 

2022 WordFinder Survey

Overall, the study concluded that while 80% of listeners felt that their misunderstanding of key lyrics altered the meaning of the song, 77% of electronic music fans specifically were completely okay with their misheard interpretation. In fact, they actually prefer the misheard lyrics over the original ones. 

Check out the full list of misheard lyrics and other breakdowns of the survey data from WordFinder.

Related

Avicii
INDUSTRY

New Study Reveals Avicii's "Wake Me Up" As the Most Valuable Song From Sweden

The study reveals the most valuable song from every country, including many songs from electronic artists.

general
INDUSTRY

Study Reveals the Best Times to Snag Resale Concert Tickets

It may seem counterintuitive, but discounts to shows and festivals are steepest mere days before they take place, according to a new study.

headphones general
Lifestyle

New Study Explores Healing Qualities of Electronic Music

Nurofen's study demonstrated a statistically significant relationship between listening to an ambient electronic song and subsequent pain relief.

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Now Allows Users to Search Using Song Lyrics

Forgot the title of the new song you want to save? Thanks to Spotify that's no longer an issue.

Photo of Scottish DJ/producer Calvin Harris in front of a splash with Billboard's logo on it.
NEWS

Study Shows How Long It Takes for Top Grossing Artists to earn Annual Household Incomes

Ever wonder how quickly Calvin Harris makes an average annual income?

general clubbers love
Lifestyle

Study Suggests a Link Between Musical Preference and Personality Type

The link between musical preference and personality type was observed on a global scale after 350,000 participants engaged in the University Of Cambridge study.

Calvin-Harris-@-Hakkasan-Photo-by-Rukes
Lifestyle

Here are the Most Popular EDM Artists Listened to While Working Out, According to FitRated

Have you ever wondered what the person next to you at the gym was listening to?

Empty Seats in Venue
INDUSTRY

A Fifth of Musicians Are Considering a Career Change Due to Lack of Income: Study

In the wake of the pandemic, artists can't get a break financially and are departing the music industry in droves.