Study Reveals the Best Times to Snag Resale Concert Tickets

When it comes to buying resale tickets, FinanceBuzz says it pays to wait.

In a new study, the financial publication revealed that the best time to snag tickets to the sold-out show you've been eyeing may just be the day of the event itself. In fact, data revealed that discounts to resale tickets in 2022 are bountiful if you have the stomach to wait until the last minute.

The study found that tickets were 33% less than the average cost when purchased on the day of the event, and 27% less on average when purchased the day before.

FinanceBuzz

Despite the obvious time constraints, second-hand sellers have seemingly no trouble attracting buyers at the eleventh hour, according to the data. The same study revealed that 7% of ticket volume on average moves on the day of the event, and 5% moves the day before.

These trends remain similar when considering festival ticket sales. The study identified that a whopping 15% of all passes are usually sold within just four days of the event.

FinanceBuzz's study was completed between April and May 2022 and analyzed over 22,340 concert tickets and 18,183 festival passes sold.