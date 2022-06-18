Skip to main content
Study Reveals the Best Times to Snag Resale Concert Tickets

Study Reveals the Best Times to Snag Resale Concert Tickets

It may seem counterintuitive, but discounts to shows and festivals are steepest mere days before they take place, according to a new study.

Maor Attias

It may seem counterintuitive, but discounts to shows and festivals are steepest mere days before they take place, according to a new study.

When it comes to buying resale tickets, FinanceBuzz says it pays to wait. 

In a new study, the financial publication revealed that the best time to snag tickets to the sold-out show you've been eyeing may just be the day of the event itself. In fact, data revealed that discounts to resale tickets in 2022 are bountiful if you have the stomach to wait until the last minute.

The study found that tickets were 33% less than the average cost when purchased on the day of the event, and 27% less on average when purchased the day before. 

Screen Shot 2022-06-16 at 8.28.19 PM
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

general
INDUSTRY

Study Reveals the Best Times to Snag Resale Concert Tickets

It may seem counterintuitive, but discounts to shows and festivals are steepest mere days before they take place, according to a new study.

By Cameron Sunkeljust now
Party Favor
MUSIC RELEASES

Party Favor's Sophomore Album "RESET" Is a Window Into the Struggle of Overcoming Anxiety

Party Favor's sophomore LP is his most vulnerable creative offering yet.

By Cameron Sunkel4 minutes ago
louis the child
EVENTS

Louis The Child Announce Genre Defying "Alter-Ego" Takeover at Brooklyn Mirage

10 acts take to the stunning Brooklyn Mirage event space to explore sounds outside of their comfort zone.

By Saad Masood11 minutes ago

Despite the obvious time constraints, second-hand sellers have seemingly no trouble attracting buyers at the eleventh hour, according to the data. The same study revealed that 7% of ticket volume on average moves on the day of the event, and 5% moves the day before.

These trends remain similar when considering festival ticket sales. The study identified that a whopping 15% of all passes are usually sold within just four days of the event. 

FinanceBuzz's study was completed between April and May 2022 and analyzed over 22,340 concert tickets and 18,183 festival passes sold.

Related

Avicii
INDUSTRY

New Study Reveals Avicii's "Wake Me Up" As the Most Valuable Song From Sweden

The study reveals the most valuable song from every country, including many songs from electronic artists.

exit festival
INDUSTRY

EXIT Festival and Sunburn Top "Best Value Music Festivals" In the World

A new study has outlined the top festivals where you're likely to get the most bang for your buck.

general
NEWS

New York Legislature Passes Bill Banning Incorporation of Hidden Fees In Concert Tickets

The bill currently awaits the Governor's signature.

general clubbers love
Lifestyle

Study Suggests a Link Between Musical Preference and Personality Type

The link between musical preference and personality type was observed on a global scale after 350,000 participants engaged in the University Of Cambridge study.

general
NEWS

Florida Concert Promoter Charges $18 for Vaccinated Attendees, $999 for Unvaccinated

This pricing experiment might incentivize some patrons to seek immunity in the immediate short term, but Florida's forthcoming executive order may prevent it from working in subsequent months.

headphones general
Lifestyle

New Study Explores Healing Qualities of Electronic Music

Nurofen's study demonstrated a statistically significant relationship between listening to an ambient electronic song and subsequent pain relief.

Ultra Music Festival 2019 - Carl Cox RESISTANCE Megastructure
INDUSTRY

Three in Four Black Music Professionals Have Experienced Racism, Study Finds

The wide-reaching research quantifies inequality on both the creative and business sides of the music industry in the U.K.

general woman female dj
INDUSTRY

Women Made Up 27% of Music Festival Acts From 2020 to 2021, According to Study