Survey Suggests 50% of UK Nightlife Businesses Won't Survive Without Government Aid

Survey Suggests 50% of UK Nightlife Businesses Won't Survive Without Government Aid

Half of the UK's nightlife businesses could shutter in two months time, according to a new survey conducted by the Night Time Industries Association.
Author:
Publish date:

Antoine Julien

Half of the UK's nightlife businesses could shutter in two months time, according to a new survey conducted by the Night Time Industries Association.

Ahead of a pivotal announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the UK government will delay its impending lift of COVID-19 restrictions, a survey conducted by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has produced some grim insights into the immediate future of nightclubs.

The survey, which polled 300 businesses, suggested that 50% of the region's nightlife businesses would shutter in two months without government aid. One in four will not survive longer than a month.

According to NME, 54% businesses have spent over £15,000 in preparation for the June 21st reopening and 17.8% have allocated over £40,000. One in five businesses estimate losses of £40,000 per week in revenue as a result of the delay, while 58% foresee weekly losses of over £10,000.

"Night time economy businesses have waited patiently for their opportunity to open for over 15 months, many have not survived, some are on a financial cliff edge, hundreds of thousands of jobs have been lost, a huge pool of talent has been swept away and others have been left to suffer extreme financial hardship," said Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA.

general

A survey conducted by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) suggested that 50% of UK nightlife businesses would shutter in two months without government aid.

"We should not underestimate the importance of the 21st June to these businesses, employees, entertainers and freelancers, a day when they should be given back there opportunity to trade, regain their livelihoods, careers, social well being and the day that the government is due to give culture back to the UK," he continued. "Many of these businesses and individuals have adapted, overcome and survived for an exceptional length of time with the bare bones of support, and have arrived at this opportunity to find that it could be ripped away from them."

“Any delay will drive confidence in the sector to a new low, culminating in workforce leaving the sector, and customers who are starved of social engagement," added Kill, who also noted a potential spike in "illegal unregulated events in place of businesses that are well operated, licensed and regulated." 

Related

General
NEWS

92% of Indie UK Festivals are Facing Shutdowns Without Government Support

Could this be the demise of indie UK festivals?

General
NEWS

UK Government Accused of Intentionally Trying to Collapse Nightlife Sector

The Night Time Industries Association's comments echo similar responses from prominent dance music artists.

Nightclub
INDUSTRY

Spanish Government Orders Shutdown of Country's Nightlife Industry

The Health Minister has announced restrictions on nursing homes visits, public smoking, and the country's nightlife industry.

general clubbing
INDUSTRY

Washington, D.C. to Lift Capacity Restrictions for Nightlife Venues This Summer

It seems D.C. summer is back on track, given a strong downtrend in COVID-19 cases month-over-month.

covid music
INDUSTRY

The Concert Business vs. COVID-19: The Road to a 2021 Recovery

2020 will be a year to remember, when the global touring industry faced its toughest challenges but came out the other side with new innovative business models.

Calvin Harris
NEWS

Calvin Harris Blasts UK Government: "You've Lost Sight of What Life is About"

He ripped the UK government for its treatment of the music industry in the wake of COVID-19.

General
INDUSTRY

NYC Nightlife United Launches Emergency Fund for COVID-19 Relief

A consortium of nightlife companies have banded together to assist the struggling New York nightlife scene.

Glastonbury
INDUSTRY

Mass Gatherings Are No More Risky Than Shopping, According to Study

A study by the UK government's Event Research Programme has offered promising results.