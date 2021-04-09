Swedish House Mafia Signs With Sal Slaiby, Manager of The Weeknd

Sal Slaiby's current roster also includes Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, and French Montana, among others.
Sal Slaiby's current roster also includes Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, and French Montana, among others.

After a tumultuous couple of years on the managerial side of their career, Swedish House Mafia has found a new manager to take the reins. According to Billboard, the powerhouse trio has signed with The Weeknd's manager Sal Slaiby.

Slaiby is a prolific manager in the music industry with some of the most recognizable names in the game on his roster. He's helped support the commercial success of Doja Cat, French Montana, and Ty Dolla $ign, to name a few. 

Swedish House Mafia at Ultra Europe in 2019.

Earlier this year, Swedish House Mafia amicably parted ways with their label, Colombia Records, as well as severed ties with their manager Ron Laffitte of Patriot Management. Laffitte took over for their longtime manager Amy Thomson in 2018 after the trio's surprise reunion at Ultra Music Festival. Thomson, according to Billboard, helped spearhead the trio's run into superstardom in the early 2010s. 

Although Swedish House Mafia has been teasing new music since reuniting in 2018, they've yet to release anything new. With the announcement of new management, that may soon change.

