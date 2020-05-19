MLB's Texas Rangers to Host "Concert In Your Car" Series at Stadium Parking Lot

The newly finished Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, is set to begin hosting socially distanced concerts in the stadium parking lot. The "Concert In Your Car" series starts in June and will host Eli Young Band, Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler, Whiskey Myers, and Pat Green.

The framework will allow fans to watch the concerts from the comfort of their vehicles. A stage in the parking lot, video projections, and an FM audio transmission of the music will all be in place to connect attendees with the show. The strategy presents a potential blueprint for concert organizers looking to successfully navigate the challenges associated with the current COVID-19 environment.

The Arlington-based stadium was originally scheduled to open on March 23rd, 2020 for spring training. With the MLB 2020 season delayed at least two weeks, the forthcoming concert series will be among the first activities to take place at the stadium.

Each night will see approximately 400 vehicles in attendance. Tickets will be $40 per vehicle and a portion of proceeds will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

The "Concert In Your Car" series is scheduled to take place June 4th to 7th.