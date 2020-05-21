Historic Venue The Stud, Oldest Gay Bar In San Francisco, Is Closing Its Doors

COVID-19 has claimed its latest victim, the historic San Francisco gay bar The Stud. The storied venue located at 399 9th Street had stood the test of time as arguably the most popular LGBT club in the Bay Area, operating for over 50 years. Now, for the first time since 1966, The Stud is shutting its doors.

Representatives from The Stud took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news.

"The Stud is the country's only cooperatively owned LGBT venue and has been in operation for 55 years," said co-owner Honey Mahogany in a press statement obtained by Bay Area Reporter. "Because of a lack of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic bar will be announcing that they are permanently closing their location and will be holding a drag funeral to honor the end of an era of LGBT nightlife."

The Stud isn't the only historic venue to feel the wrath of COVID-19. Earlier this month, we reported on the dire financial straits of iconic Los Angeles concert venue The Troubador, which is struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic.

On The Stud's website, members of the "Stud Collective" shared an official statement. "We have to admit we're very concerned for the drag queens, DJs, performers and bartenders who make the Stud their home. We're working on creating online, performances and a way to tip these talented people--stay tuned," the statement reads.



"We’ve survived homophobia, anti-gay police violence, earthquakes, riots, eviction, the AIDS epidemic, the dot.com era, and hyper-gentrification," the statement continues. "...and we’re going to survive this too."