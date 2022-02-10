Think Like a Music Strategist and Put 2022 Trends to Work With This Free Webinar

The music research and analytics platform Viberate continues their series of free educational online sessions with their next guest panel, which will host two music marketing veterans to showcase pinpointing music data trends and applying them to your work.

The first expert guest is David Boyle, a music marketing authority who helped artists such as Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg develop impactful strategies with trends. Joining him is Alexandre Perrin, professor of music business at Berklee College of Music and mentor to many industry professionals currently working for Spotify, YouTube, Universal, Warner, and Sony Music. Their talk will involve trends and data insights from Viberate’s “2022 State of Music” address, presented by Urska Jaksa, Managing Editor.

“Patterns come naturally to music as well as to the music business, so once you learn how to recognize them, a world of opportunity opens up,” says Boyle. “Making sure your biggest decisions are audience-informed is what Audience Strategies is all about. Since there are such amazing tools and insights available, I’d encourage everyone to start getting really good at using audience data ASAP.”

Join the exclusive workshop online on Wednesday, February 16th at 12:30PM ET (6:30PM CET). The session is free of charge but limited to 500 people. Click here to apply.