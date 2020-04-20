Spotify Alum Tracy Chan Joins Twitch to Develop Live Streaming and Creator Tools for Artists

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the intersection between music and live-streaming has never been more prominent. To that end, no live streaming platform has been utilized more than Twitch, the Amazon-owned video live streaming behemoth.

Twitch has now bolstered its staff with the hire of Tracy Chan, former Director of Product Management at Spotify. Chan, who joined Spotify in 2016 following its purchase of his CrowdAlbum start-up, led product strategy and development for the streaming giant. Working extensively on Spotify for Artists and Spotify Analytics, he cultivated analytics tools for creators and record labels.

Chan now joins Twitch as its new Head of Product and Engineering for Music. Recognized mostly for its ties to the gaming community, Twitch has blossomed into a ballyhooed music and concert live streaming platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As more and more creators seek new ways to connect to their fans and peers, Chan, who was also once a Product Manager at YouTube, will lead the charge.

“Tracy is joining our team at a critical moment as we continue to see growing interest from both new and established musical talent joining Twitch," said Michael Olson, SVP, Head of Music in an quote provided to Music Business Worldwide. "His experience in developing video and music Creator tools will be invaluable to our team as we pursue new ways to support artists and connect them to their fans around the world.”