Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Twitch Launches Incubator Program and "Livestream Playbook" to Reinvest In Music Creators
Publish date:

Twitch Launches Incubator Program and "Livestream Playbook" to Reinvest In Music Creators

Twitch is aiming to change its image in the music community by reinvesting in the platform's emerging creators.
Author:

Caspar Camille Rubin

Twitch is aiming to change its image in the music community by reinvesting in the platform's emerging creators.

Amid an embattled relationship with creators and music industry stakeholders, Twitch is looking to reset the clock with The Collective

According to the Amazon-owned streaming platform, The Collective is aimed at coaching artists to get the most out of livestreaming in the midst of what it calls a paradigm shift in music.

According to Music Business Worldwide, the program has three distinct segments: "The Livestream Playbook for Music," "Invite-Only Collectives," and "Ongoing Backing From Twitch." Acceptance into The Collective is based on Twitch's decision regarding each artist's application.

Those accepted will receive hands-on support from Twitch in a variety of disciplines. First, Twitch's music team will lead creators through virtual workshops explaining best practices when it comes to building lasting communities and sustainable monetization strategies on the platform.

Recommended Articles

Twitch
INDUSTRY

Twitch Launches Incubator Program and "Livestream Playbook" to Reinvest In Music Creators

Twitch is aiming to change its image in the music community by reinvesting in the platform's emerging creators.

just now
AREA21 Press Picture
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix and Maejor Unveil Debut AREA21 Album, "Greatest Hits Vol. 1"

After a string of singles, AREA21’s long-awaited debut album has finally landed.

8 minutes ago
Arcadia Console
GEAR + TECH

You Can Buy This Rare Arcade Console Designed By Daft Punk's Creative Director—For $27,000

Hervet Manufacturier will only make 12 of the stunning arcade consoles, which house 520 classic arcade games.

1 hour ago

Second, Twitch will split its creators into cohorts based on complementary backgrounds, genres, and stages of their careers. Twitch says this part of the process is designed to allow creators the opportunity to build peer-to-peer connections with their fellow artists and share ideas.

d39e230e026c15ff371fa9e598d19aa6

After progressing through the instructional pieces of the program, Twitch says it will prioritize graduates of The Collective for "discovery, promotion, and activations." To that end, the company has garnered a lineup of attention-grabbing partners, including DistroKid, TuneCore, United Masters, Amazon Music, Discord, and Rolling Stone to join in the effort.

The Collective is hopefully the start of a favorable reversal in trend when it comes to Twitch's relationship with musicians. The platform has spent the better part of last year entangled in controversy first over insufficient music licensing agreements, and then more recently over leaked documents highlighting the wide gulf between streamer and artist compensation on the platform.

Find out more about The Collective here.

Related

Twitch
INDUSTRY

Twitch to Creators: "Don't Play Recorded Music In Your Stream"

The company is also encouraging creators to review and delete any of their footage that contains unlicensed audio.

Twitch
INDUSTRY

The Music Industry Comes After Twitch's Music Copyright Solution, "Soundtrack by Twitch"

The RIAA, National Music Publishers Association, the Recording Academy, and more are not satisfied with Twitch's efforts to avoid copyright infringement claims.

Twitch
INDUSTRY

Twitch Nearing Licensing Deal With RIAA and NMPA After Prolonged Conflict

Sources say that Twitch's woes over their lack of proper music licensing may soon be over.

Twitch
GEAR + TECH

Twitch Streamers Can Dodge DMCA Takedowns with This Free Music Extension

Soundstripe allows users to play music from its library during their Twitch streams without the burden of copyright issues.

Twitch
NEWS

Twitch Issues Apology for Ongoing Music Licensing Issues: "We'll Do Better"

The streaming platform says negotiations with major labels over music copyright and usage are still underway.

SoundCloud
NEWS

SoundCloud Launches Its Own Twitch Channel for Original Live Programming

Another major player has entered the virtual music streaming space.

d39e230e026c15ff371fa9e598d19aa6
INDUSTRY

Controversial Twitch Leak Highlights Gap In Compensation Between Streamers and Musicians

Twitch is shelling out the big bucks for their top streaming personalities, but only a small fraction of the pie is reaching the platform's top musicians.

Twitch
NEWS

Proposed Law Could Make Streaming Copyrighted Material on Twitch Without Permission a Felony

Senator Thom Tillis is sponsoring the effort to make copyright infringement a felony offense for streamers.