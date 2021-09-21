September 21, 2021
Twitch Nearing Licensing Deal With RIAA and NMPA After Prolonged Conflict
Publish date:

Twitch Nearing Licensing Deal With RIAA and NMPA After Prolonged Conflict

Sources say that Twitch's woes over their lack of proper music licensing may soon be over.
Author:

Caspar Camille Rubin

Sources say that Twitch's woes over their lack of proper music licensing may soon be over.

For over a year, Twitch has been engrossed in a well-documented war with the music industry over its approach to licensing—or perhaps a lack thereof—on its platform. 

Now, according to sources close to the US National Music Publishers Association, the Amazon-owned video streaming service is finally close to reaching an amicable deal with licensing stakeholders. 

Last year, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) flooded the platform with DMCA takedown notices, sparking fears of potentially sweeping permabans among Twitch streamers. 

In response, Twitch acted quickly to roll out "Soundtrack By Twitch," a tool designed to provide users with a pre-cleared catalogue of music for their streams. However, the RIAA and NMPA pushed back against this solution, stating that Twitch had not engaged them to ensure they had the proper synch and mechanical licensing needed in order to properly host such musical content.

Recommended Articles

Twitch
INDUSTRY

Twitch Nearing Licensing Deal With RIAA and NMPA After Prolonged Conflict

Sources say that Twitch's woes over their lack of proper music licensing may soon be over.

general headphones
MUSIC RELEASES

Mura Masa, Kaytranada, More Feature in Apple Music Playlist Curated By Deaf Music Fans

There are several factors determining a deaf music fan's preferences for certain songs.

FIFA 22
Lifestyle

RL Grime, DJ Snake, Swedish House Mafia, More Feature in FIFA 22's Huge Soundtrack: Listen

The gigantic soundtrack features 122 songs that represent 27 different countries.

While the two sides are close to a deal, nothing has been signed as of yet, one anonymous source told Billboard. As they note, assuming a deal comes to fruition, Twitch's next step will be to negotiate contracts with the major recording labels Sony, Warner, and Universal Music. 

Related

Twitch
NEWS

Twitch Issues Apology for Ongoing Music Licensing Issues: "We'll Do Better"

The streaming platform says negotiations with major labels over music copyright and usage are still underway.

Twitch
INDUSTRY

The Music Industry Comes After Twitch's Music Copyright Solution, "Soundtrack by Twitch"

The RIAA, National Music Publishers Association, the Recording Academy, and more are not satisfied with Twitch's efforts to avoid copyright infringement claims.

Twitch
NEWS

Proposed Law Could Make Streaming Copyrighted Material on Twitch Without Permission a Felony

Senator Thom Tillis is sponsoring the effort to make copyright infringement a felony offense for streamers.

jeff bezos
GEAR + TECH

Jeff Bezos to Congressman Who Asked Why Twitch Doesn't License Music: "I Don't Know"

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, has been issuing DMCA takedown notices in lieu of licensing music.

Twitch
INDUSTRY

Twitch to Creators: "Don't Play Recorded Music In Your Stream"

The company is also encouraging creators to review and delete any of their footage that contains unlicensed audio.

Twitch
GEAR + TECH

Twitch Streamers Can Dodge DMCA Takedowns with This Free Music Extension

Soundstripe allows users to play music from its library during their Twitch streams without the burden of copyright issues.

neon.f0a75b09
INDUSTRY

Audius Strikes Landmark Deal With TikTok As Platform's First Music Streaming Partner

Artists on the blockchain-based streaming platform can now integrate songs directly to TikTok sounds.

Twitch
GEAR + TECH

Twitch Streamers Face Permabans After String of New DMCA Strikes

The Twitch community has been mass deleting recorded clips after many users received takedown notices.