UK Government Reveals £1.57 Billion Emergency COVID-19 Support Package for the Arts

The government of the United Kingdom announced that it will be delivering a £1.57 billion emergency support package to stimulate the country's arts in the wake of COVID-19. Concert venues, movie theaters, and museums are among a wide range of establishments that will be able to receive either grants or loans to assist their operations in the difficult times created by the pandemic.

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, Oliver Dowden, and Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, went to the world-famous Shakespeare's Globe playhouse and spoke about the emergency funding before sharing a clip from their visit on Twitter.

In a quote obtained by NME, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, spoke about the new initiative and explained how the money will not only help current artists, but also those of future generations.

From iconic theatre and musicals, mesmerising exhibitions at our world-class galleries to gigs performed in local basement venues, the UK’s cultural industry is the beating heart of this country. This money will help safeguard the sector for future generations, ensuring arts groups and venues across the UK can stay afloat and support their staff whilst their doors remain closed and curtains remain down.

For more information on the United Kingdom's massive arts initiative, you can head over to its official microsite here.