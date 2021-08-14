UK Initiative Calls On Music Industry to Hold Sexual Harassment to Account

A sobering statistic states over 40% of women have experienced sexual harassment at public live music events.

As live music events continue to return, an open letter from the UK organization UN Women is aiming to ensure that they do so in a safer and more inclusive capacity for women.

A survey conducted by YouGov in 2018 identified that 40% of women report being sexually harassed at public live music events. Within the music industry itself, the survey reported 60% of industry professionals who are women have been subjected to sexual harassment.

"As our spaces reopen this summer, we will not wait around while another woman experiences sexual harassment, violence or abuse—as an artist, as a professional, or as a fan," the letter says. "Let's act now to make our music industry and live events safe."

Numerous artists including MNEK, Sigrid, Anne-Marie, and Rudimental have signed on to the effort. As NME notes, the UK festival Strawberries & Creem, a partner of the initiative, has already begun to help set a more inclusive tone with their commitment to achieve gender equality on their festival lineup.

Organizers are calling the music industry to action by signing the letter and committing to meeting the goals of the #MeToo movement.