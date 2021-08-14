UK Initiative Calls On Music Industry to Hold Sexual Harassment to Account
Publish date:

UK Initiative Calls On Music Industry to Hold Sexual Harassment to Account

A sobering statistic states over 40% of women have experienced sexual harassment at public live music events.
Author:

Aranxa Esteve/Unsplash

A sobering statistic states over 40% of women have experienced sexual harassment at public live music events.

As live music events continue to return, an open letter from the UK organization UN Women is aiming to ensure that they do so in a safer and more inclusive capacity for women. 

A survey conducted by YouGov in 2018 identified that 40% of women report being sexually harassed at public live music events. Within the music industry itself, the survey reported 60% of industry professionals who are women have been subjected to sexual harassment.

"As our spaces reopen this summer, we will not wait around while another woman experiences sexual harassment, violence or abuse—as an artist, as a professional, or as a fan," the letter says. "Let's act now to make our music industry and live events safe."

Numerous artists including MNEK, Sigrid, Anne-Marie, and Rudimental have signed on to the effort. As NME notes, the UK festival Strawberries & Creem, a partner of the initiative, has already begun to help set a more inclusive tone with their commitment to achieve gender equality on their festival lineup.

Recommended Articles

Kygo and Zoe Wees
MUSIC RELEASES

Kygo Drops Sun-Kissed Tropical House Stunner "Love Me Now": Listen

A gorgeous tropical ballad to end the summer on a high note.

merlin_189724437_aba64fc3-5468-49eb-b8dd-03e3a2d488c8-articleLarge
Lifestyle

Couple Turns Wedding Into Two-Day Camping Music Festival

Pulling off Wonder Woods was a feat of epic proportions.

NERVO
MUSIC RELEASES

NERVO Releases "Pickle" Remix Package Featuring Fluencee, Rudeejay & Da Brozz, More

The bundle also includes an instrumental version of the track and an acapella.

Organizers are calling the music industry to action by signing the letter and committing to meeting the goals of the #MeToo movement. 

Related

DJ Rebekah
NEWS

Rebekah Launches #ForTheMusic Campaign Against Sexual Harassment and Assault in Dance Music

"Sexual harassment, assault, and rape can no longer be accepted."

Derrick May
NEWS

Derrick May Accused of Sexual Assault and Harassment by Multiple Women

A DJ Mag investigation detailed graphic accounts of sexual harassment and abuse by four women.

Music Streaming
NEWS

UK Parliamentary Probe Results In Calls for "Complete Reset" of the Streaming Industry

The new report recommended the implementation of an equal 50/50 royalty split between artists and their labels.

pexels-alina-vilchenko-1408089
INDUSTRY

Electronic Music Inclusion Initiative Launched to Combat Discrimination and Harassment

EMII was developed to "push for systemic change across the industry."

General
INDUSTRY

AFEM Unveils Code Of Conduct to Combat Sexual Harassment and Gender Discrimination

The Association For Electronic Music's legislature has been signed by over 220 brands and organizations.

A photo of an astronaut art installation as well as a more abstract sculpture at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
EVENTS

Coachella Takes Stand Against Sexual Assault with every one Initiative

“Coachella will NOT tolerate any form of assault or harassment, be it sexual, physical or verbal."

diplo grammys
NEWS

Diplo's Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Regrets Filing Claim

Just nine days after initial reports arose, the recent sexual assault allegation against Diplo has been withdrawn.

General woman dj
INDUSTRY

Less Than a Quarter of UK Music Festival Performers Identify as Women, Study Shows

While strides have been made up over time, women-identifying artists still make up less than 20% of the lineup at events like Isle of Wight, Trnsmt and Wireless.