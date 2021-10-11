October 11, 2021
How UMEK's Viberate Platform Is Putting the Artists First

Viberate's analytics platform is a vital tool for artists who want to boost their visibility.
Right now there are over 60,000 tracks uploaded to Spotify each day, and every artist’s new release competes with nearly 100 million others for attention.

In other words: good luck getting discovered.

To help artists increase their chances of standing out and to enable labels to find and sign them faster, legendary DJ and techno producer UMEK and his team at Viberate have created a comprehensive tool.

Viberate is a research and analytics platform that monitors all major social, streaming and music channels (radio, Spotify, Beatport, Instagram, YouTube, etc.) in one place. "We wanted to turn data into useful insights," UMEK told EDM.com. "We as artists need this kind of info to grow our streaming and radio numbers, engage our fans, find potential gigs and markets, and also learn from each other's work."

The best part? Music professionals can test-drive their analytics completely free of charge.

"Everyone deserves a chance to succeed and make a living from their music," UMEK added. "Big budgets and big labels shouldn’t be the single deciding factor. We’re here to give the power of information to any artist out there."

If you’re an artist, check if your Page is already on Viberate and see what analytics can do for you.

