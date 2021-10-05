UMG and MedRhythms Partner to Treat Neurological Disorders With "Prescription Music"

Digital therapeutics company MedRhythms has been building state-of-the-art technology that uses sensors, software, and music to help restore brain function to patients who have lost it through neurological disease and illnesses. The cutting-edge company has now partnered with Universal Music Group (UMG), giving it access to perhaps the richest and most diverse musical catalog in existence to further this treatment.

MedRhythms believes that music can profoundly impact and heal the brain by targeting specific neural pathways that help boost the brain's plasticity, or ability to adapt. With UMG in the fold, the company will now have access to a plethora of music across many genres and cultures, from Bob Marley to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande to Andrea Bocelli, and beyond.

By way of the unique partnership, MedRhythms will also have access to data and analytics to aid with patient treatments, and pursue its vision of a world where music literally heals. The treatment is FDA-approved, meaning the partnership is the first of its kind in providing actual prescription music to treat stroke, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, and much more.

Brian Harris, co-founder and CEO of MedRhythms. Portland Press Herald

“Partnering with UMG is a milestone for MedRhythms that will unlock innumerable doors to improving the quality of care we deliver to patients,” said Brian Harris, CEO and co-founder of MedRhythms in a statement. “We are humbled and honored to be collaborating with the world leaders in music-based entertainment and matching this with our world-class scientific team to continue to push the envelope in both music and medicine while making a significant impact in the lives of patients who desperately need this care. This partnership will afford us the opportunity to leverage patient-preferred music to provide top clinical outcomes and build a product that patients are excited to use.”

