October 6, 2021
UMG and MedRhythms Partner to Treat Neurological Disorders With "Prescription Music"
Publish date:

UMG and MedRhythms Partner to Treat Neurological Disorders With "Prescription Music"

The first-of-its-kind partnership seeks to treat neurological diseases with music.
Author:

Blaz Photo

The first-of-its-kind partnership seeks to treat neurological diseases with music.

Digital therapeutics company MedRhythms has been building state-of-the-art technology that uses sensors, software, and music to help restore brain function to patients who have lost it through neurological disease and illnesses. The cutting-edge company has now partnered with Universal Music Group (UMG), giving it access to perhaps the richest and most diverse musical catalog in existence to further this treatment.

MedRhythms believes that music can profoundly impact and heal the brain by targeting specific neural pathways that help boost the brain's plasticity, or ability to adapt. With UMG in the fold, the company will now have access to a plethora of music across many genres and cultures, from Bob Marley to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande to Andrea Bocelli, and beyond. 

By way of the unique partnership, MedRhythms will also have access to data and analytics to aid with patient treatments, and pursue its vision of a world where music literally heals. The treatment is FDA-approved, meaning the partnership is the first of its kind in providing actual prescription music to treat stroke, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, and much more. 

Brian Harris, co-founder and CEO of MedRhythms.

Brian Harris, co-founder and CEO of MedRhythms.

Recommended Articles

Alesso
NEWS

Celebrate the History of Swedish Dance Music in Weeklong Tomorrowland Radio Program

This week, Tomorrowland's One World Radio will examine the impact of Swedish electronic music greats such as Alesso and Laidback Luke.

8 hours ago
social
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Dillon Francis' Bubbly Third Album, "Happy Machine"

The album was released in celebration of Francis' 34th birthday.

9 hours ago
cordelia cruise
NEWS

Narcotics Control Bureau Raids Drug-Fueled Rave on Indian Cruise Ship

The Love Boat, but for people who love drugs.

10 hours ago

“Partnering with UMG is a milestone for MedRhythms that will unlock innumerable doors to improving the quality of care we deliver to patients,” said Brian Harris, CEO and co-founder of MedRhythms in a statement. “We are humbled and honored to be collaborating with the world leaders in music-based entertainment and matching this with our world-class scientific team to continue to push the envelope in both music and medicine while making a significant impact in the lives of patients who desperately need this care. This partnership will afford us the opportunity to leverage patient-preferred music to provide top clinical outcomes and build a product that patients are excited to use.”

Learn more about the partnership here

Related

DEADMAU5-chair (2)
NEWS

deadmau5 and Extreme Music Partner to Form Electronic Licensing Label, beathau5

beathau5 will produce, market and distribute artist-driven production music libraries.

nani main
GEAR + TECH

A Pornographic, Anime-Themed Plugin is Stirring Controversy in Music Production Circles

The controversial "hentai" plugin has divided the music production community and angered some due to its provocative imagery.

cox
NEWS

Carl Cox Partners With Social Virtual Reality Platform, Sensorium Galaxy

A true-to-life virtual representation of Cox will stream DJ sets via the platform.

Hades_Slushii_Monstercat_SMITE
FEATURES

Monstercat Partners with Multiplayer Battle Arena Game SMITE for Special Edition Battle Pass

The partnership features music from artists and in-game characters Slushii, Sullivan King, Koven, and Noisestorm.

General
FEATURES

New Program Aims to Create Opportunities for Deaf and Disabled People in the Music Industry

It will also offer guidance for music businesses to better equip themselves for inclusivity within the working environment.

beatport
NEWS

Industry News Round-Up: Women are Paid Less Than Men in Music, Beatport Purchases Pulselocker, & More

Women have proven time and time again that they provide tremendous value to the music industry. It's time the industry (and world) pay them as such.

lego-group_universal-music-group_still-asset_soundwaves-2020-e1587931068283
NEWS

LEGO and Universal Music Group Announce New Partnership Inspiring Next Generation Creatives

The partnership will spur the development of new LEGO products set to hit the market in 2021.

Dr. Luke
INDUSTRY

Dr. Luke's Prescription Songs Company Offers Bitcoin as a Compensation Option

The company says they are the first to offer artists the ability to be paid in Bitcoin.