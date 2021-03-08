Stream Now: Documentary Exploring Gender Inequity in EDM Hits Streaming Platforms

Stream Now: Documentary Exploring Gender Inequity in EDM Hits Streaming Platforms

"Underplayed" features Alison Wonderland, NERVO, REZZ, and more, who spoke out against the blatant gender gap in electronic music.
March 8th, 2021

To coincide with International Women's Day, Underplayed, a documentary exploring gender inequity in EDM, has officially hit streaming platforms.

Starting today, March 8th, you can watch Underplayed on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play, among other major streaming services. The film provides timely commentary on the blatant gender gap present in electronic music via interviews with many of the scene's most prevalent artists, such as TOKiMONSTA and REZZ.

"I feel like I’ve really had to prove myself more so than men, and I think a lot of women will tell you the same thing,” famed DJ and music producer Alison Wonderland told EDM.com in an October 2020 interview. “I had to work really hard for credibility as an artist."

The 2019 edition of DJ Mag's infamous "Top 100 DJs" list featured only five women, according to the documentary's website. Moreover, a 2020 study conducted by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that only 21.7% of electronic music artists identify as female.

Read our in-depth feature about Underplayed, which includes exclusive interviews with Wonderland and a number of the other women featured in the doc, such as Producer Natalie Lucas.

