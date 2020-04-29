Universal Launches Range of Reusable, Artist-Branded Face Masks for Charity

Across the globe, government-mandated regulations continue to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. With the rise in demand comes the rise in companies seeking ways to benefit the community by fulfilling this newfound need. Next up to join the race is Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management company, who have just announced the “We’ve Got You Covered” e-commerce site, which offers fans reusable, washable, cloth face masks.

The face masks, which cost $15 each, are made in partnership with artists from across the major label's roster, with 100% of the net proceeds being donated to the Recording Acadamy's MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund in the U.S. and Help Musicians in the U.K. Fans now will have the ability to flaunt face masks featuring their favorite artists, including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, The Rolling Stones, Blackpink, 2Pac, Justin Bieber, Pantera, and more.

Announcing the initiative, Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic said, “I’m humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time. This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG along with our artists across the globe.”

The initiative is a global, three-part program that supports UMG employees, the music community, and key community service providers. All UMG staff will receive free face masks and the company will donate 50,000 masks to those serving communities across the U.S. during the pandemic. It must be noted that these masks are not medical grade, nor are they claiming to protect you against the virus. The CDC advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help asymptomatic people who are unknowingly inflicted with the virus from transmitting it to others. They should be cleaned routinely, and users should still make sure to continue to wash their hands and refrain from touching their face.

