Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza Will Not Be Hosting Events Through July

Two of Ibiza's hottest clubs are continuing to mitigate risk from COVID-19 by remaining shut down even as the broader nation of Spain moves forward with reopening. A joint announcement from Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa revealed that the venues intend to stay closed through at least the month of July.

Spain recently entered its third phase of reopening, which granted some nightlife venues permission to open at limited capacity. At the same time, President Francina Armengol of the Balearic Islands issued a decree preventing bars and clubs within her jurisdiction from reopening, which includes those in Ibiza. That decree guaranteed the island's popular club circuit would remain closed until late June at the earliest.

It appears now, however, that at least some of the clubs are choosing to remain closed on their own accord for several more weeks. The Night League's statement issued on behalf of Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa read in part, "Now is the time to act responsibly and not to risk anything that we have collectively achieved together in the last months."

Suffice it to say, hopes of summer events taking place in Ibiza are beginning to dwindle despite the fact that Spain will resume welcoming international tourists effective July 1st. In terms of a path to reopening, The Night League offered few specifics, but reaffirmed their judgment will be based on their assessment of the risks to the health and safety of their employees, fans, and artists.