Beatport 2021 Review: Tech House Remains the Top Performer

Viberate, a music research and analytics platform co-founded by techno veteran UMEK, have just published their annual “State of Music” address. A large chunk of it covers Beatport, examining massive amounts of data to complement the platform's chart positions with insights into the popularity of artists, tracks, labels and genres.

The data shows that Tech House remains the most popular genre on Beatport for the third year in a row. It represented 44% of the top 100 Beatport tracks in 2021 and four out of five top tracks on Beatport in 2021. The winning track was “Set U Free (Extended Mix)” by Guz.

c/o Viberate

Melodic House & Techno, House, Techno (Peak Time / Driving) and Drum & Bass are also among the top five most popular genres.

As far as best-performing artists go, the results are as follows: ARTBAT were #1 in Tech House, John Summit “won” House, Space92 took the Techno throne, and Break came out on top in Drum & Bass.

Tech House represented 44% of the top 100 Beatport tracks in 2021. c/o Viberate

The report also pinpoints the top 10 fastest-rising labels releasing on Beatport. Anjunadeep, Sink or Swim and Ministry of Sound Recordings took the top three spots, with Tech House also prominently represented. Seven of the 10 fastest-rising labels mainly focus on Tech House, according to the data.

Viberate’s “State of Music” is set to become a yearly regular.

“We’re always excited to showcase data conclusions among expert opinions,” explains UMEK. “Data is objective and paints an unbiased picture of how popular someone or something is. Music consumption grew in 2021, so my goal for 2022 is using data findings to try and improve my stats even further—and I encourage others to do so as well.”

See the “State of Music” address for the full list of trends, best-performing artists and music tastes of 2021.