Create a Winning YouTube Strategy With This Free Webinar

If you’re a music artist or a label manager and you plan on growing your YouTube presence, there’s a webinar coming up just for you.

The music research and analytics platform Viberate continues its series of free online workshops with expert guests. The upcoming panel will cover YouTube Analytics—namely, using music data to target the right audiences, create effective strategies, and monetize your content.

The panel will be hosted by three music marketing experts: Jay Gilbert; the strategic mind behind effective marketing plans for Nirvana, The Police and Guns ‘N Roses; Steve Lewis, Director of UGC and Video at Symphonic Distribution; and Ziga Artac, Data Analyst at Viberate.

"There are over two billion monthly active users on YouTube, and 600 hours of video being uploaded every minute. So while there’s plenty of opportunity to be heard, there’s also a lot of competing content," says Gilbert. "Using data to effectively tap into the right audiences is imperative, and we’re happy to see labels and musicians finally adopting the approach."

Join the exclusive webinar online on Wednesday, March 30th at 12PM ET (6PM CET). The session is free of charge but limited to 500 people. Click here to apply.