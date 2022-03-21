Skip to main content
Create a Winning YouTube Strategy With This Free Webinar

Create a Winning YouTube Strategy With This Free Webinar

Viberate's free online workshop will be hosted by three music marketing experts.

c/o Viberate

Viberate's free online workshop will be hosted by three music marketing experts.

If you’re a music artist or a label manager and you plan on growing your YouTube presence, there’s a webinar coming up just for you.

The music research and analytics platform Viberate continues its series of free online workshops with expert guests. The upcoming panel will cover YouTube Analytics—namely, using music data to target the right audiences, create effective strategies, and monetize your content.

The panel will be hosted by three music marketing experts: Jay Gilbert; the strategic mind behind effective marketing plans for Nirvana, The Police and Guns ‘N Roses; Steve Lewis, Director of UGC and Video at Symphonic Distribution; and Ziga Artac, Data Analyst at Viberate.

"There are over two billion monthly active users on YouTube, and 600 hours of video being uploaded every minute. So while there’s plenty of opportunity to be heard, there’s also a lot of competing content," says Gilbert. "Using data to effectively tap into the right audiences is imperative, and we’re happy to see labels and musicians finally adopting the approach."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

245605804_1057220544819739_2425579507539640443_n
EVENTS

BLNK CNVS Set to Dominate Miami Music Week 2022 With Jaw-Dropping List of Parties

One the most prolific promoters in South Florida, BLNK CNVS is hosting over 20 parties—in a span of just five days.

By EDM.com Staff3 hours ago
Edm_com_Cover photo
INDUSTRY

Create a Winning YouTube Strategy With This Free Webinar

Viberate's free online workshop will be hosted by three music marketing experts.

By EDM.com Staff5 hours ago
Kygo
EVENTS

Kygo Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival In Croatia

The Croatian edition of Palm Tree Music Festival will take place on the Adriatic island of Pag and feature Nora En Pure, Don Diablo and more.

By Niko Sani6 hours ago

Join the exclusive webinar online on Wednesday, March 30th at 12PM ET (6PM CET). The session is free of charge but limited to 500 people. Click here to apply.

Related

EDM.com_Cover image
INDUSTRY

Think Like a Music Strategist and Put 2022 Trends to Work With This Free Webinar

Music industry vets David Boyle and Alexandre Perrin are guests at the webinar, hosted by Viberate.

Cover photo_Edm.com
EVENTS

Make Your Next Spotify Release the Best One Yet With This Free Workshop

Getting on playlists and attracting listeners can be easier. Viberate’s online Spotify strategy workshop will tell you how.

EDM_com_cover image
GEAR + TECH

Build a Killer Music Marketing Strategy Using Real-Life Expert Tips In This Webinar

Viberate's upcoming guest panel will host two music marketing veterans.

Edm_com_Cover photo
GEAR + TECH

Planning a Music Promotion In 2022? Don’t Miss This Expert's Free Workshop

Viberate has partnered with Jay Gilbert to reveal secrets of successful digital strategies for labels and artists.

_2022 State of Music Cover Image
INDUSTRY

Report: Electronic Third Most-Played Genre on Radio, Kungs Made Biggest Breakthrough

Viberate’s latest report digs into data and highlights the names to watch in 2022.

UMEK_Cover_Photo_1
INDUSTRY

How UMEK's Viberate Platform Is Putting the Artists First

Viberate's analytics platform is a vital tool for artists who want to boost their visibility.

_2022 State of Music Cover Photo_NEW
INDUSTRY

Beatport 2021 Review: Tech House Remains the Top Performer

The genre is the Beatport charts champion for the third year in a row, according to Viberate.

Phil & Luke
NEWS

Laidback Luke Releases New Online Course to Teach DJs How to Create Mashups and Bootlegs

The dance music legend teamed up with online DJ school Digital DJ Tips.