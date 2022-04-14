Skip to main content
Build and Engage Your Online Following Like Top DIY Musicians Do

c/o Viberate

This upcoming online session will discuss an important 2022 "hack": how to merge data with practical industry tips to create a killer audience strategy.

Audience growth expert David Boyle has gathered extensive experience by working with David Guetta, Tinie Tempah and the EMI label. He will combine his knowledge with the latest data-driven promotional approaches to deliver a clear step-by-step guide on successfully tapping into social media and other online communities.

Joining him will be David Halb, an MTV Award-winning drummer and self-made entrepreneur who is passionate about the business side of music. He works at Viberate, where he analyzes top-tier industry players.

Catch the exclusive online course on Wednesday, April 20th at 12PM ET (6PM CET). The session is free of charge but limited to 500 people. Click here to apply.

