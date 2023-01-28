Shambhala, Primavera Sound, More Named the World's Greenest Music Festivals In 2022

A Greener Festival (AGF), a nonprofit dedicated to improving sustainability of events, tours, venues and more, has revealed the world’s greenest festivals.

According to AGF, its certification process has been developed over 17 years in consultation with thousands of events, event services, suppliers and sustainability experts. The organization accessed dozens of global events in 2022 and honored 42 festivals and events from 12 countries.

Green Gathering, Strawberry Fields, Das Fest, DGTL, Robin Hood Annual Benefit, Platinum Jubilee Pageant, We Love Green and Primavera Sound achieved the AGF Certification for sustainability in 2022. Nine festivals and events received an "outstanding" AGF certification, including Shambala, Cambridge Folk Festival, Øyafestivalen and Paradise City Festival, among others.

British Columbia's Shambhala was named one of the world's greenest music festivals. Don Idio

"After the challenges of Covid and economic instability, we’re so happy that the festival and event sector increasingly fix sustainability at the top of the agenda," AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said in a statement. "Our need to move away from fossil fuels, industrial animal agriculture, and towards clean energy and mobility, enhanced biodiversity and diversity has never been more stark. We congratulate those who are taking responsibility and action, and stress there is much work still to be done."

"Not knowing where to begin, AGF has now provided Creative Youth with the guidance, support and tools we need to track and improve our environmental footprint," added Louise Coles, CEO of the London-based charity Creative Youth. "Their work, and continued involvement, will ensure we become a responsible role model to all the young artists/companies we support through our Festival, creative space and other programmes."