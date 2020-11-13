How Miami duo boiish is Conquering Underrepresentation in Electronic Music [Interview]

For years now, HE.SHE.THEY has been hosting its own parties around the globe with a goal to promote inclusivity, but in late 2019, they announced their debut as a label. Last month, they announced the signing of boiish, the promising Miami duo steadily impressing throughout 2020.

boiish burst onto the scene this year as one of 2020’s most hotly tipped underground house acts. Their official remix of Kaleena Zanders and VenessaMichaels’ track “Creme Brulee,” was added to Spotify’s Dance Rising playlist while their rework of Kesha and Wrabel's “since i was young” exemplified their ability to construct records that invigorate dance floors.

“For remixes, we try to highlight our favorite aspects of a track [and] make the track completely our own,” Kristin of boiish told EDM.com. “From there, it’s a really similar process to creating originals: experimenting with and designing unique sounds and arranging a track that is entirely new and our own.”

As mentioned, the duo is a new signee to HE.SHE.THEY, a UK-based event series, record label and fashion brand at the forefront of the contemporary inclusive movement. Acting as a safe space for individuals regardless of “age, race, sex, gender, ableness, religious background or sexual preference," the brand’s mantra is to “create a planet without prejudice for people to be people."

“Kristin and I understand what it means to be an underrepresented group within the electronic music community,” said Amanda of boiish. “So it feels fitting that our first track found a home with people who make it their priority to put inclusivity first. This isn’t just about a name for them. It’s truly about the music and following intuition when something that fits your brand comes across your desk.”

Following a busy summer highlighted by virtual performances on SummerEyes and Groove Cruise, the rising female duo made their label debut with their latest single, “​Do Too Much.”​ The track is a tech house floor-filler that showcases boiish’s multifaceted abilities as singers, songwriters and producers.

“‘​Do Too Much’ is all about recognizing when you’re doing too much for everyone else and not enough for you,” said Kristin. “Be yourself and live your truth."

Despite their steady output, boiish has been mostly separated throughout the pandemic. The separation has required the pair to collaborate virtually, passing ideas back and forth via email and Zoom calls. While the situation has presented its challenges, boiish sees this as an opportunity to face adversity and grow.

“It’s way more fun to be in the studio dancing together and bouncing ideas off each, [but] there’s been so much good that has also come out of being forced to work individually at times," Amanda noted.

Their motivation is further spurred by the amazing opportunities that their growing reputation has earned them, like performing at LP Giobbi’s "Femme House" takeover on the Deserts Hearts livestream and a SiriusXM takeover.

“For me personally, this was the peak of the summer. We love LP. She is seriously a house feminist icon queen and being part of her project and lineup has been a dream," Amanda continued. "Desert Hearts and Sirius are both such large cornerstones in my musical interest and influence, so to hear and see our project in both of those settings, it just gave me a sense of everything coming full circle.”

As they look ahead, the women are empowered to know that this time at home has not been wasted. Each are progressing and learning as producers while being able to practice and grow their confidence in other abilities, such as singing. With rumors of a full EP in the works, we look forward to watching their growth as artists.

Today, boiish have shared a remix from rising UK house producer, Elliot Adamson. The ​Do Too Much​ package includes his remix, as well as VIP version of the original.

