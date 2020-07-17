"Future Rave" Pioneers David Guetta and MORTEN Claim Their Territory With "New Rave" EP [Exclusive Interview]

Just over a week ago, David Guetta and MORTEN were sitting virtually for a studio session that would result in a finished four-track EP, "New Rave." Out today via Parlophone, it's an EP primed to change the EDM world forever.

Produced as part of the pair's "future rave" project, "New Rave" packs a heavy, high-energy punch with pitched up techno synths, meticulously placed vocals, and driving bass downbeats. Standouts are "Kill Me Slow," the powerful, vocal-driven introduction, and "Bombardment," a dark and suspenseful instrumental. As a whole, the EP demonstrates the producers' ability to continue their project's transformation, moving beyond the original "future rave" sound pioneered in their first collaborative release, a remix of Avicii's "Heaven."

"It's not an EP with one good record and three just okay records. We have four really, really, really strong records," Guetta told EDM.com. "You could play back-to-back the four records and completely kill, destroy the dance floor."

The EP follows four previously released "future rave" singles that have already inspired a host of high-profile DJs and releases, such as Nicky Romero's "Redefine" EP. But with "New Rave," Guetta and MORTEN decisively establish themselves as the genre's pioneers, declaring their dominance and confidently setting the new genre's standard.

"We are the ones who invented this sound, there's no doubt about that. There was not this sound before we started making this sound," MORTEN said. "For me, it's the best music I've ever heard. And we have so much more."

Watch the complete, exclusive interview with Guetta and MORTEN below.

