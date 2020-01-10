11 DJ Dream Collabs that Need to Happen

One of the most exciting facets of today’s EDM landscape is the unending stream of collaborations between EDM's darlings. Bassnectar and Yookie, Zeds Dead and REZZ, GRiZ and Subtronics - the list goes on. Though we can only hope that electronic-on-electronic collabs will never cease to be, many artists have desires to collaborate with their non-EDM peers as well.

Here’s a list of genre-breaking dream collabs, as posited by some of our favorite DJs themselves.

1. Claude VonStroke and A Tribe Called Quest (or James Brown)

Claude VonStroke

Dirtybird don Claude VonStroke’s dream collab is with a fully intact A Tribe Called Quest or James Brown. While the latter is sadly impossible, the results would be an incredible blend of funky hip-hop-house goodness.

2. Said the Sky and Owl City

Said the Sky

Said the Sky says his dream collab would be with Owl City. Quite appropriate for one of EDM’s princes of melodic bass.

3. Alesso and Post Malone

In keeping with his pop-heavy crossovers, Swedish giant Alesso has said one of his dream collabs would be with Post Malone.

4. Nicole Moudaber and Madonna

Nicole Moudaber

Queen of techno Nicole Moudaber says her dream collab is with none other than Madonna, the queen of pop. This combination would certainly be a tour de force between two genre-defining giants.

5. Big Wild and Robert Plant

Big Wild

In keeping with his often acoustic-heavy style, Big Wild (real name Jackson Stell) would choose to collaborate with Robert Plant of the legendary Led Zeppelin.

6. Dombresky and George Michael

Dombresky

Though George Michael had previously been unsuccessful in his attempt at an EDM collaboration with Daft Punk, perhaps he would have more luck with another Parisian DJ instead. The late George Michael is Dombresky’s pick for dream collab.

7. Tchami and Prince

Listen Up Music Promotion

Tchami (real name Martin Bresso), one of the godfathers of French underground house, and Prince, one of the godfathers of R&B and soul. Enough said.

8. Dom Dolla and Aaliyah

Deep, dark Melbourne househead Dom Dolla (real name Dominic Mathesonhas) said his dream collab would be Aaliyah, Princess of R&B.

9. Flume and Frank Ocean (or Rihanna)

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Australian DJ superstar Flume stated he would love to work with Frank Ocean or Rihanna, right before sliding into Rihanna’s DMs. Whether or not she replied is still unconfirmed.

10. Adventure Club and Fleetwood Mac

Adventure Club

As much as they influenced the evolution of modern dubstep, Adventure Club would certainly create another groundbreaking sound with their dream collab, Fleetwood Mac.

11. Martin Garrix and Skrillex (or Pharrell)

Back in the realm of electronic, Dutch big room megastar Martin Garrix has dropped at least two names that would be no less genre bending. In an interview session in Japan, Garritsen said he would "love to collaborate with Skrillex," and in an interview with George FM, he name dropped Pharrell as another dream collaborator.

Brian Baker is a writer and photographer based out of St. Louis. You can find his portfolio here.